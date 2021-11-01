The strange death of young Mexican actor Octavio Ocaa generates theories and criticisms of police action | Univision News Events





Two days after the death of young Mexican actor Octavio Ocaa, who played the famous character of Benito Rivers in the series ‘Neighbors’, the circumstances of his death are not clear to some, as evidenced by Mexican media, on social networks . and even in the statements of his family. Ocaa died of a gunshot wound to the head after the accident of the car in which he was traveling with two friends, according to a statement from the Mexico State prosecutor, in charge of the investigations. But doubts have arisen among some, who are reinforced by their criticisms of the police action, after the publication of two videos on social networks, one of a persecution and the other in which an individual bloodied, presumably Ocaa, is seen in the driver’s seat of a crashed vehicle. I agree with you data provided so far by the Mexican State ProsecutorOcaa, 22, was driving a truck when a police patrol ordered her to stop at a crossroads in the Prados Iztacala neighborhood, in the Atizapn municipality of Zaragoza, northwest of Mexico City. The young man did not stop, which sparked a chase, which ended when Ocaa lost control of the vehicle and crashed. When the police approached, they found him bloodied from a gunshot wound to the head and with a gun in his hand. Two other people were traveling in the vehicle, who were arrested and placed at the disposal of the prosecution and who gave statements. The authorities and the two witnesses said that there was no exchange of gunfire during the incident and the authorities assure that they did not open fire on the vehicle, according to a statement from the public prosecutor. Octavio Prez, the actor’s father, revealed that the two people who were with his son were his friends, tasked with looking after him and not the kidnappers, a version which apparently circulated in networks accusing the death of Ocaa of common law crime. In press statements, Prez was very saddened by the loss of his son and said he also had doubts about his death and hoped that the circumstances under which the events would have occurred will be clarified, but he asked people not to not take seriously the theories that have started to circulate. Theories about Octavio Ocaa’s death Since the videos were shared on the networks, several users have questioned the authorities’ version and spread theories that the gun was planted by the police. Others criticized the actions of law enforcement during the chase and when it came to assisting the crashed vehicle and injured driver. In one of the videos, a policeman is seen entering the vehicle through the passenger door and somehow interacting with the driver, who, injured and bloodied, moves and raises his hand to his head. We can also see how other policemen have one of Octavio’s companions held and handcuffed to the ground. Meanwhile, another policeman looks at the driver and even records with a cell phone and another policeman walks up and also stands up, looking at the injured person and the vehicle, without doing anything else. Then two officers open the back door and look inside, possibly addressing the other person in the vehicle. The video also shows the vehicle in a rear impact, with the police car appearing to be struck from the front, so many people point to the possibility of a collision between the two, which is not mentioned in the press release. parquet floor or in the town hall of Cuautitln Izcalli, where the events happened. Followers of the actor shared these and other theories on social media and denounced the police action, making the hashtag #JusticiaParaBenito a trend on Twitter. According to a statement from the Cuautitln Izcalli government, the driver of the vehicle, a gray Jeep truck, was found with a gun in his hand. “However, he was still alive, so he immediately requested support from the Civil Protection emergency units, who provided first aid. and they transferred him to Lomas Verdes hospital, where a few moments later he lost his life“the statement quoted. According to the prosecution, the two detainees said that municipal police had arrested them, however, the driver (Ocaa) did not stop the march and accelerated to avoid being stopped, which triggered a chase. One of those interviewed assured investigators that the actor pulled a gun out of the car’s glove compartment shortly after city police attempted to arrest them. During the chase, the driver lost control of the device and it crashed into the side of the road, where the driver was found with a gunshot wound to the head, the prosecutor said. During inspections carried out on the van carrying the person who lost his life, and two other subjects, a firearm, a percussion shell and ballistic signs were found on the roof of the unit, just at the height of the driver, said a statement from the prosecutor of the Mexican Republic. The two companions reportedly confessed to prosecutors that before getting in the car they had been drinking alcohol, although the official statement does not indicate whether Ocaa was driving drunk. Octavio Ocaa rose to fame with the character of Benito Rivers in the series ‘Neighbors’. His last appearances were in the soap operas ‘Te Doy La Vida’ and ‘La Mexicana y El Gero’. Ocaa also participated in the telenovela “Lola, rase una vez” and in the series “La Familia P. Luche” and “Hermanos y detective”.

