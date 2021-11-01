The Doors: Back for just one night in the Hollywood Bowl movie special | Music | Entertainment

Doors guitarist Robby Krieger

Mick Jagger’s libido didn’t help either. “We were out for dinner with Mick Jagger before the show, and Jagger came to see Jim’s girlfriend, Pam,” Krieger tells me. “There was flirtation and Jim wasn’t happy, but he couldn’t say anything because it wouldn’t have been cool.

“So Jim took some acid right before we went on stage. He probably thought it would help, but he took too much… or too little… and stuck to his mic stand for most of the show. The sold-out evening was filmed for posterity and the stage was bathed in bright, blinding lights. “Jim kept saying ‘Turn off the lights!’ at the microphone, and we had to tell him: “We can’t, we are filming”. The singer seemed to understand, but, flying higher than William Shatner, a little later he asked that they be turned off again. “It was a big deal for us. The Hollywood Bowl is the place to play in LA, it’s like Wembley in England, so we decided to film it. We had never filmed anything before, never had a full film crew and a 16-track sound mixer. And we actually rehearsed, which we never usually did, we hadn’t done that for the first few days… ” Amplifiers were another problem. “We had 36 speakers on stage from our sponsors,” recalls Robby. “It looked fantastic, but only a few worked because the Hollywood Bowl had a decibel limit. My volume knob was turned down to two instead of ten although no one ever complained about the sound.

The film from the legendary concert in front of 17,500 fans hits theaters Thursday, and despite its troubles it is remarkable; the group manages to contain Morrison’s ramblings so that he stays on the good side of the poetic. “The practice has paid off and Jim’s voice rings loud,” says Robby. Incredibly just two and a half years before The Doors played in the small London club of Fog in Los Angeles in front of fifty people. Their rise has been “meteoric,” agrees Krieger. “Much faster than most, and sometimes it’s not good; we got a little full of ourselves, we thought we were as good as the Stones or the Animals. They were, however. Encouraged by Morrison, Krieger began to write original songs. His first was Light My Fire from 1967, which topped the US charts and was in the Top Ten in Britain. “It’s been downhill since then,” Robby jokes. When they played at the Bowl, Hello I Love You was also in the running for number one. Other memorable hits include Riders On The Storm, Touch Me, and People Are Strange. The Doors – Jim, Robby, keyboardist Ray Manzarek and drummer John Densmore – combined musical ability with Morrison’s poetic lyrics.

Rock ‘n’ roll Rimbaud has been hailed as “the first great American sex symbol since the death of James Dean”, and has been described variously as a “leather tiger”, a “snake-shaman king” and “the king of orgasmic rock “. Female fans would sometimes circle their cars and reach out through the windows “to try and grab Jim’s crotch.” LSD was part of their image. “Sometimes that made him better on stage,” says Krieger. “It depends on how much he took and if it was the right things. When he was taking acid and marijuana he was great, that was when he was drinking he could turn into an asshole sometimes. “I have some very good things, Sandoz. It was a Swiss company that developed it as an drug taken in the military. The other acid was not as good. I switched to transcendental meditation. I would try it today if I had Sandoz, however. But it wasn’t good for me on stage, you forgot stuff and you got tripped.

He adds with a laugh, “If you were the Grateful Dead, it didn’t matter that much.” Krieger once got a call in the early hours of a tripping Morrison saying, “Robby, this is God speaking and we are going to throw you out of the universe.” He hung up. Inevitably, the group attracted “crazy people”. After Jim died of a heart attack in a Paris apartment in 1971, at just 27 years old, the group tried to continue without him. “We were in the rehearsal studio and we could hear a voice through the door singing songs from The Doors,” recalls Robby. “He was a guy who, to look like Jim, stuck a lighted cigar down his throat. He wasn’t very good, but he thought he was. Let’s say he was a little behind. It was called Cigar Pain. “One time I was driving down the street in Hollywood and a guy recognized me and said, ‘You and I have to take some acid together and die.’ I said, ‘I really did. no time this week… ‘. Robby’s new memoir, Set The Night On Fire, aims to debunk a few myths of The Doors, especially those stemming from Oliver Stone’s 1991 film The Doors.

What is going on with you? Find out by adding your postal code or visit InYourArea

Fictions include the group taking peyote together in Death Valley, Jim walking around reciting his poetry aloud, and Jim climbing on a car and shouting to be “the king of the lizards” to a crowd outside. Whiskey-A-Go-Go in West Hollywood. Robby says the band have never performed a nighttime gig with fans dancing naked around a bonfire, and there is no evidence Morrison ever flashed on stage – “a rumor” – or that ‘he locked Pam in a cupboard and set it on fire. “Oliver didn’t tell the story of The Doors,” writes Robby. “He told his own original story based on his personal interpretation of what The Doors were… his job was not to document but to entertain.” The son of an engineer, Robby grew up in Los Angeles and was sent to a boarding school called Menlo. He didn’t want to go but he was drifting into the petty vandalism and had been arrested twice for possession of cannabis. He took LSD at 17 and met the Maharishi before the Beatles, along with John Densmore and Ray Manzarek. His first instrument was the trumpet, but he started playing guitar at age 13 – playing the famous flamenco style in The Doors.

Robby was the youngest member of the group and considered Jim to be an older brother. Morrison’s death shocked them all. “We expected him to come back eventually, so we kept rehearsing and writing songs” – featured on Other Voices after Jim died. The surviving Doors moved to England and auditioned for new singers. “Ray’s wife wanted to come home and the three of us didn’t get along – John and I wanted to do hard rock, but Ray wanted to do more jazz stuff and in the end he left.” Their posthumous “poetry and jazz” album, American Prayer from 1978 cemented their legend. Krieger formed his own group of Robby Krieger, but in the 2000s he and Ray toured as The Doors of the 21.st Century with Ian Astbury of The Cult on vocals and Stewart Copeland replacing John on drums. “The shows were great,” he says. “But Ian wanted to come back to The Cult.” Robby continues to make new music, releasing a solo album called The Ritual Begins At Sundown last year.