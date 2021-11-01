Big improvements in the game series over Giancarlo Esposito as a villain | Entertainment

Far cry 6

M rated for Mature

(PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, S, Xbox One, PC)

Far Cry 6 immerses the player in a new conflict on a new island with an amazing new villain and varied gameplay that created the most fun I’ve had in these games.

The sound design is still solid, but Far Cry 6 takes it to another level. One of the strong points is the dubbing. Giancarlo Esposito plays the president and dictator of Yara. Esposito is one of the most brutal and controlling characters on the show.

The main character, who is generally silent, also has a ton of dialogue this time around.

The sound is better on new generation systems. As you walk through caves, you hear the rich sounds of water dripping from the walls, crickets and other noises around you.

Far Cry 6 allows the player to start the action immediately. You start by trying to escape from Yara Island and end up stranded on an island.

Your task is to unite the rebels and eliminate the president of Yara.

The president of Yara tortures and enslaves his own people to grow and harvest a special tobacco that can cure cancer. Anyone who shows anything other than love for the dictator is killed or tortured.

The game map is divided into different provinces, each controlled by a different military or senior government official. Different guerrilla factions give you missions that ultimately lead you to face off against the top official in this region.

Far Cry 6 introduces a bunch of new stuff. The first is the Supremo. The Supremo is a backpack that, when powered, can be triggered. One Supremo launches missiles at enemies in the area, another releases a cloud of poison gas. There’s even a special medic that will revive you when killed.

You also have a Resolver. These are handguns that can shoot nails, poison gas, and more. Each of these weapons can be personalized.

Even standard weapons can be customized. You can add different types of ammo, silencers, scopes and more. Besides the great variety of weapons, sidekicks are also present. These acolytes are animals that can be used to take down enemies from a distance. These sidekicks can be a crocodile, a panther, and even dogs. These animals can offer different advantages in battles and facilitate stealth attacks.

The gameplay allows the player to choose whether they want to use guns or use stealth. You can use silent weapons, bows with attachments, or any other weapon you have in your inventory.

Far Cry 6 even has a few light role-playing elements with weapons, clothing, and accessories allowing you to customize your character.

The game map is huge, with many regions, islands and more. Each section has bases, anti-aircraft guns and checkpoints. The side missions are just as fun as the story-based main ones.

In a side mission, you protect a mad rooster as it sets out on a path of destruction. As you explore different areas, you will come across notes that will give you more information or even give you locations for treasure hunts.

Treasure hunts are some of the most fun I have had in any game.

Variety seems to be a theme. Players can operate cars, trucks, tanks, horses, motorcycles, helicopters, airplanes, and even boats. Want to fly low and bomb a base with your plane or helicopter? The choice is yours. Do you want to go fishing to catch exotic fish? Want to hunt different animals or try your hand at legendary creatures? Dark. Even enemies have a nice variety.

Controls are tight and responsive.

A major advantage of the newer systems is the loading time. Fast movements are almost instantaneous, and loading from the start screen takes a few seconds.

If you like Far Cry games, 6 offers more variety, more destruction while giving you a great story.

Far Cry 6 gets an 8/10.

Look for my Annual Holiday Guide for all your upcoming gift ideas.

