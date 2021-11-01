Benito Rivers: Police chase footage deepens unknowns over death of actor Octavio Ocaa





Actor Octavio Ocaa touches his face with his right hand. He is covered in blood and his truck has just crashed into a highway in Cuautitln Izcalli (State of Mexico). The police are prowling in the car, one policeman takes a picture of him while he is alive, another checks the interior of the vehicle and a couple more have one of the comrades of the interpreter of the series. Neighbors immobilized against the asphalt of the highway. These are the first seconds after the police chase on Friday afternoon in which the 22-year-old actor lost his life. The images, released this Sunday, explore the reasons why the young man died after being shot in the head. The Attorney General of the State of Mexico explained on Saturday that Ocaa was driving accompanied by two other people through the streets of Cuautitln Izcalli and that a police patrol ordered him to stop, but that the interpreter accelerated the car and started a chase. After several minutes, the actor lost control of the car, left the Chamapa-Lechera highway and crashed into a wall. The prosecutor maintains that the gunshot that killed Ocaa exploded from inside the vehicle and that the police found him already injured and with the gun after the accident. Mexico State Police surveillance video shows Ocaa’s gray Jeep van pulling away at full speed after receiving a call for attention from a police patrol. The chase begins with Ocaa overtaking the rest of the motorists and the patrol approaching in a few moments, however, the truck accelerates and brushes past the other vehicles without stopping. Cuautitln Izcalli City Council said in a statement that city policemen witnessed the report that there were people in a gray Jeep truck carrying a gun. The prosecutor maintains that one of the passengers told the prosecution that Ocaa had taken the gun out of the glove compartment during the trip. A second video exposes the scene after the crash and focuses specifically on Ocaa, who, already injured, can barely move an arm to touch her bloodied face. The images have sparked outrage in the networks because of the attitude of the police, who avoid helping the actor and focus only on the arrest of his companions. The city council also explained that Oca was found injured with a gun in his hand and was still alive, so he was transferred to Lomas Verdes hospital where he died. His left hand is not visible in the images, nor the weapon that the authorities described. The actor’s family expressed their indignation at the first information published by the prosecution and the town hall. The interpreter’s father, Octavo Prez, assured that his son was accompanied by two people known to his family. I was with people I trusted, he says. He also denied that Oca was in possession of a weapon. Do not ask me about weapons because there is no such thing, these are things that they invented, he stressed. The actor’s family held a low-key funeral that his co-stars did not attend, according to Mexican press. Ocaa began her career as a child actor in 2005 with the role of Benito Rivers in the series Neighbors by Eugenio Derbez, produced by Televisa. The performer grew up in front of the screen during the 11 seasons the series created. Subscribe here wing bulletin of EL PAS Mxico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country

