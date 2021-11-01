NBA World and Hollywood React to Dwyane Wade’s Amazing Daughter’s Halloween Costume





Kaavia James Union Wade, the two-year-old daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, recently took the internet by storm after the couple posted photos of her in her Halloween costume. Young Wade’s ensemble channeled English singer and songwriter Adele, who wore a similar dress to Anthony Davis’ wedding on September 18. It was also the day Adele formalized her relationship with famous sports agent Rich Paul on Instagram. It was only fitting that young Wade posed with a partner dressed like Paul. The other toddler was Crosby Sparrow, who has featured on young Wade’s Instagram account several times in the past. Many famous people couldn’t help but react to the adorable social media post. Paul himself agreed, stating that the set of images was “amazing”. On the flip side, LeBron James, who is good friends with both Elder Wade and Paul, was only able to comment on several laughing emojis. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, also showed her love in the comments section. This is not the first time that Vanessa Bryant has supported young Wade. In July, she praised Elder Wade for publicly declaring his love for his youngest daughter. The youngest Wade was born in November 2018 by surrogate mother. Her birth was so special to the Heat legend that he missed three games to deal with her. While the elder Wade is now part owner of Utah Jazz, he still holds a special place in the hearts of Heat fans.

