Entertainment
Bollywood has high hopes in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, this movie can earn so many crores
Suryavanshi
Theaters have opened almost all over the country. Given the situation that stabilizes after Corona, relaxations are also given in many places. Even after the opening of the theater, it was said that with a capacity of 50% spectators, the income of theaters would be halfway. Keeping this in mind as well, special discounts are given in some special places. This year’s biggest movie, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, is set to release on Diwali. All eyes are on this film because only the business of this film will say what the box office conditions will be in the coming days.
Medium bell bottom collection
After this long gap, Rohit Shetty is ready to release his film Suryavanshi which had been pending for 2 years. Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 was released about 18 months ago, which was Bollywood’s last blockbuster movie. Since then, Bollywood has been striving for good business. Although Akshay took the initiative and expects some improvement in releasing his film ‘Bell Bottom’, his hope has not come true. Due to the shutdown of cinemas in Maharashtra, the film may do less business than expected. Now the atmosphere is changing. The great films are ready to be released.
Sooryavanshi awaits the next films
If Sooryavanshi has a good box office opening, then films like “Bunty Aur Babli 2” by Saif Ali Khan, “Satyamev Jayate 2” by John Abraham and “Antim: The Final Truth” by Salman Khan will follow that streak. Will be able to continue. The final two months of this year will decide whether the coming year corrects the deteriorating business equation between cinemas and Bollywood. For this, it is very important that the public come to the theater.
Trade experts believe that if the corona outbreak hadn’t lasted so long, Suryavanshi’s business would have been around 250 crore. Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, earns more than Simmba’s collection, but from now on, if the audience trend is as expected, then this movie will make business up to 200 crore. There is a lag of approximately 11 days between the release of this film and the release of the next film, which will benefit Suryavanshi.
