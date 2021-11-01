The death of Octavio Ocaa raises doubts, what really happened?

On the death of Octavio Ocaa, a 22-year-old actor beloved by the public through his character of Benito Rivers in Neighbors, she is surrounded by confused and contradictory versions.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) confirmed that he died on Friday from a bullet in the head, which he received while driving his truck, but details of the death have not been not been clarified.

The first reports indicated that he died on the highway near Cuautitln Izcalli. The version circulated by the FGJEM indicates that the police stopped the vehicle on the Chamapa-Lechera axis but that it accelerated to escape. On board the truck, he was traveling with two other people. Authorities said they were drunk.

Octavio Ocaa dies in extraordinary circumstances. (Reform agency)

One of the companions said the driver was carrying a gun, which he took from the vehicle’s glove box. During the chase, the driver lost control of the aircraft and it crashed into the side of the road, where the driver was found with a gunshot wound to the head and both passengers were secured by elements of the municipal police, said FGJEM.

We are defeated. I can’t sleep, I can’t stop crying and shaking. RIP Octavio Ocaa, our dear Benito in #Nighbors. My condolences to his parents and sisters. A big hug full of love. Thank you for so much laughter and for sharing your angel. Eduardo Espaa, actor

Another version pointed out that the two men accompanying Ocaa attempted to assault her and that when they were discovered they boarded the vehicle with the actor behind the wheel to escape.

During the vigil, held yesterday in a funeral home in Tlalnepantla, the actor’s father clarified that his son’s companions were trusted people to whom he himself had entrusted their safety, so he rejected the version which indicated that Oca was armed, as suggested by a photograph that was posted on social networks.

Violence has once again taken one of our own. Octavio, since his childhood, has captured the hearts of many Mexicans. I join all the voices calling for justice for him and his family. To his parents and sisters, I send a brotherly hug. Rest in peace, #Benito. Eugenio Derbez, actor

He held the police responsible for the death of his son, supported by a video where the young man remained with vital signs after the police had already reached him. It also contradicts images where the actor carried a pistol in his right hand.

Don’t ask me about guns because they don’t exist, these are things the fucking gossip they put up made up, things I don’t know. Of course, it was a bit seeded, of course. He had someone looking after him and they are the ones who bring the weapons; He didn’t have a weapon.

Like dad, I’m heartbroken. This goes for all parents who have lost a child, like me; That goes for all the parents who are exposed to our kids by this fucking policy that we have and this fucking police force, because they are corrupt police officers. This is what happened to my son, his father, Octavio Prez, visibly affected, said yesterday during the vigil.

Frustration, pain, I cannot take that face of joy off, we are filled with this life, your laughter, your jokes, this energy in every program, your true charisma and your talent! What will we need? Fly high, Octavio! A hug and all my love for the family. Mayrn Villanueva, actress

In farewell, wreaths of flowers came from Elas Solorio, producer of Neighbors, a series that marked the artistic life of the young man, since he was 5 years old when he joined the cast to play Benito, son by Frankie Rivers (character of Csar Bono). .

His talent was recognized in other programs, such as Lola, shaves Una Vez, where he won the TVyNovelas award for Child Actor in 2008. That year he also appeared in the film Amor Letra por Letra.

He did not live his adolescence on the screen because he put his career on hiatus, but in 2019 he takes over the role of Benito and surprises with his adult version. Later he also participated in Te I Give Life and La Mexicana y el Gero. In addition, he was a huge football fan.

He was going to get married next January. His fiancée, Nerea Godnez, with whom he lives, was accompanied yesterday by the parents of the actor.

Grupo REFORMA searched for those close to Ocaa, but they indicated that they felt so affected that they could not respond. Other relatives had professional commitments. Only actress Barbara Torres came briefly in the afternoon to say goodbye.

It is expected that this morning they will hand the body over to the family so that they can transfer it to Tabasco, where they are from.

The FGJEM continued to develop expert evidence, including that related to crime, chemistry, photography and the mechanics of the facts.

With information from Abimael Chimal, Andrea Ahedo and Mauricio Angel