‘Estate’ actor Brian Cox tears up Johnny Depp, Steven Seagal in memoir

Unlike the patriarch Logan Roy in “Succession”, HBO star Brian Cox isn’t known to hold his tongue.

The 75-year-old actor isn’t shy about expressing his personal and harsh opinions on big Hollywood stars such as Johnny Depp, Steven Seagal and Quentin Tarantino, among others, in his new memoirs “Put the rabbit in the hat” which was released Thursday in the UK

USA TODAY has received a copy of the book for the advanced reader, which is due out in the United States on January 18.

The Emmy-winning actor, the first to play Dr. Hannibal Lecter on the big screen in “Manhunter” in 1986, writes that he turned down a role to play governor in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise. “merciless” in the franchise “is really the show” Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow “.”

Cox then takes a hit with Depp and his superstar role in Tim Burton’s beloved 1990 drama “Edward Scissorhands”.

Brian Cox:HBO’s ‘Succession’ Season 3 is ‘Extraordinary’

RELATED:How Brian Cox’s Logan Roy leads his ‘Estate’ family to new lows of super-rich wickedness

Brian Cox on Johnny Depp: “Overwhelmed, overrated”

“Although I’m sure he is,” Depp “issoexaggerated, so overrated, ”Cox writes.

The actor continues, “I mean, Silver-Handed Edward. Let’s face it, if you come in with hands like that and pale, scarred makeup, you don’t have to do anything. And he doesn’t. not done. And subsequently, he did even less. “

“But people love him,” Cox adds, before pointing out Depp’s recent issues following his tumultuous divorce fromex-wife Amber Heard.“They don’t like him that much these days of course.”

Johnny Depp’s legal issues:Actor scores big win over Amber Heard as judge rejects offer to dismiss libel case

RELATED:Amber Heard reveals she quietly welcomed a baby girl: “The start of the rest of my life”

Cox says Steven Seagal is “ridiculous in real life”

The Scottish actor takes it a step further by denigrating his 1996 “The Glimmer Man” star Steven Seagal, writing that the action star was “as ridiculous in real life as he appears on screen.”

“He exudes a studied serenity, like he’s on a higher plane to the rest of us.” writes Cox. “And while he’s certainly on a different plane, there’s no question, it’s probably not a higher plane. “

Cox adds that Seagal suffers from the “Donald Trump syndrome of considering himself far more capable and talented than he actually is, seemingly oblivious to the fact that an army of people is helping to sustain his delusion.”

Cox praised director Spike Lee for his work in the “25th Hour” of 2002, referring to Lee as “quite simply one of the best directors I’ve ever worked with”.

But he didn’t feel the same for his “25th Hour” co-star Edward Norton, whom Cox calls “a nice boy but a little boring because he thinks he’s a writer-director.”

Steven Seagal:Actor leaves live interview after questions about sexual assault

RELATED:Action movie star Steven Seagal settles cryptocurrency deal, agrees to pay $ 330,000

Cox has words on the work of director Quentin Tarantino, calls it “meretricious”

No one was spared in Cox’s memories, not even American director Tarantino.

“I find his work meticulous. Everything is superficial. Tracing mechanics instead of depth. Style where there should be substance. I got out of ‘Pulp Fiction’,” Cox writes, though he adds that he passed through Time in Hollywood. “

“It wasn’t as bad as I feared, it still wasn’t good enough to convert me,” he wrote.

While claiming to be a “Tarantino refusnik,” Cox writes that he would always star in a Tarantino movie. “If the phone rang, I would.”

Class :Best and Worst Quentin Tarantino Movies (including “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)

RELATED:Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon Lee says Quentin Tarantino’s comments ‘unwelcome’

FOLLOWING:Quentin Tarantino’s mother reacts to director’s wish never to give him “a penny” of his fortune

But Cox had kind words for the late actor “Diehard” and “great friend” Alan Rickman. The “Succession” actor describes him as “one of the sweetest, kindest, kindest, and most incredibly intelligent men I have ever met.”

“Before acting, he had been a graphic designer and he brought to his work the thoughtful, laser-like precision of this profession,” he writes.

So what gives? Cox explained his philosophy of writing from memory to Scottish.

“You really have to tell the truth. Shoot the devil,” Cox said. “It was cathartic, necessary. It was important to me because I reached a certain age and I wanted to look at certain things in light of his experience and be as truthful as possible. Of course there are things. that I excluded. “

‘Words’: Paul McCartney reveals crush on Queen, how John Lennon ‘happily’ left The Beatles

Are we ready for pandemic novels? Gary Shteyngart wrote a great one in ‘Our Country Friends’