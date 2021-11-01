Is Timothe Chalamet a movie star? Or just the coolest actor in the desert? (Column)

Quickly, which of the following statements describes Timothée Chalamet? He is the brightest male star of his generation. He’s an actor who has played in a handful of independent hits (Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird) but who has never, on his own, in the classic sense of the word, really opened a movie. It’s a clothes horse with futuristic surreal Haider-Ackermann-meets-Gustav-Klimt fashion-sense costumes of fuschia, metallic silver and warm-on-black flowers, tucked-in sweatpants, the electric blue silk pajamas that disrupt and redefine masculine style. He’s a vintage Hollywood actor with 20-20 feelers who knows how to say the right thing. It’s a revolutionary millennial with a witty sense of its own idiosyncrasy. He looks like a hacker. He looks like a more glamorous Daniel Day-Lewis. Who knows his future?

In truth, each of these statements describes Timothe Chalamet. So does that make him a walking contradiction? Not at all. But that makes him an actor who both completes and contradicts his time or, more precisely, is contradicted by it.

I mean by that: Imagine Chalamet arrived 30 years ago. His career as a star, the types of movies he would star in, the kind of movie star he would want to become would probably be much more clearly delineated than it is today. We were now, after all, in the post-movie star era. Or, at least, at a time when movie stars weren’t exactly in fashion. Instead, it evokes the people who appear in franchise movies and can look, for a moment, like stars, until that moment passes and, like that, they are no longer the center of things. This is not a commentary on the actors or their talent; and that doesn’t mean the fame itself has become fleeting. Once you’re famous, you tend to stay that way. But maintaining the fame is more of a balancing act than before, which is why Timothe Chalamet can seem like a really big star and, at the same time, like someone who is always waiting for the movie that will put him on top.

Following the logic of 21st century franchise film culture, Dune was supposed to be this movie. And maybe it is. But it’s getting harder and harder to read the tea leaves on this stuff. Is Dune a success? Its box office numbers are billed as just good enough to get by (with its simultaneous opening on HBO Max offered as a sort of prison-free card for the underperforming), albeit in the world as we’ve known it since. decades, a second weekend take of $ 15.5 million for such a gargantuan movie as Dune doesn’t sound exactly like a champagne number.

If Chalamet was great in the movie, it doesn’t matter how well he is. And he’s certainly not bad at it. But for me, and I say this as a big fan of Timothe Chalamet, I think he gets lost a bit. He’s there in the center of the action, looking like the silver-handed red carpet brother of Edward in his mop of curly hair and black leather armor, but for much of Dune, it’s hard to know. exactly what he wanted to do. Defeat his enemies, yes, and survive, yes, but what is Paul Atreides quest? The messianic characters of the characters don’t feel like they are emerging from a place deep within Chalamet himself, who proves to be stoic and rather placid for all the sand and turmoil swirling around him.

There is a grandeur in Dune which makes it a pretty pedestal for the cerebral magnetism of the handsome boy of Chalamets. But there is a blur in the film, a meditative Star Wars-va-to-the-art-house quality that does Chalamet a disservice as an actor. I thought he had more strength and heroic energy a few years ago in The king (2019), a neo-Shakespearean historical-political swashbuckler of the royal court in which he invests the young man who will be the King of England with the allure of a neurasthenic rock-star. In that movie, he had the X factor. Which means hell still has it. (You can’t fake the X factor.) But I’m not sure he totally has it in Dune. With its now-lit suite slated for release in two years, Dune looks like a full-scale trail station for Chalamet. It matters, indeed, as his prestige version of a comic book movie, the way he plays the hit game, and maybe that’s why he can’t quite be the star you want him to be. ‘there either. The only real star of Dune is Dune: world-building, stark and majestic sci-fi desolation.

However, we must not forget that Timothe Chalamet, at his best, is a magnificent actor who seems to be able to do anything. He’s 25, and in just over a dozen films he’s appeared in, he’s been captivating in a striking array of roles. In 2017, after enjoying the cunning sensitivity of his delicate soul performance caught in the passion and danger of a true and forbidden love story in Call Me by Your Name, I was shocked at how he brilliantly played an insensitive high school. Lothaire in Lady Bird. Beautiful Boy was a flawed addiction drama, but there was something fearless about the way Chalamet put the characters’ destructive narcissism there. And if you watch him in the center segment of The French Dispatch, where he plays a wispy, mustached student leader caught in the whirlwind of Wes Andersons’ soaring time machine version on happy pills of the college uprising. which kicked off the events of May 1968 in Paris, you can see his acting spirit. He is the revolutionary student as a bourgeois amateur and the most fantastic of erotic adventurers.

What Chalamet must find now is a role with which he merges which draws on his qualities as a warning! possibly dated phrase from a prominent man. His performance in Little Women was a stepping stone to that, but Greta Gerwigs’ film was an ensemble piece, and it wasn’t exactly focused on him. Chalamet needs a movie that does for him what Titanic did for Leonardo DiCaprio or Fight Club and Oceans Eleven for Brad Pitt: define him as an alpha star, someone who turns every scene into a vehicle for his mystique.

Maybe Wonka, coming in 2023, will be that movie. (I’m not holding my breath about Dune II: More Sand.) One thing I’m predicting is that Chalamet, within the next five years, is going to undergo a look change that will elevate his screen presence. At the moment, it’s an extraordinary camera subject but with an undeniably childish side. No problem with that. But when he gains some facial toughness and fills up a bit, I think it’s going to seriously deepen his glamor. Brad Pitt didn’t become a star until his late twenties, and Daniel Day-Lewis didn’t fully become Daniel Day-Lewis until his early thirties. Chalamet might turn out to be the biggest male movie star since Pitt, but the trap he must avoid is a certain passivity that’s too cool for school. The great cinematographic performances concern actors who seize the day with all the fibers of their being. Chalamet always plays the young men to whom things happen. Hell rises when he plays the one who makes it happen.

