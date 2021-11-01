Octavio Ocaa affair: new video on “mysterious shooting” casts doubt on Mexican actor’s version of suicide





Posted: 31 Oct 2021 09:32 GMT



According to the prosecutor, the 22-year-old had shot himself in the head with a weapon found in the truck.

The circumstances of the death of actor Octavio Ocaña, known for playing the character of Benito Rivers in Televisa’s “Necinos” television series, have raised doubts and demands for justice in Mexico. On Saturday, the Mexico State Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) reported that the young man “He was killed from a gunshot wound to the head” after a police chase in which he lost control of the car and hit the side of the road. According to this version, the 22-year-old actor shot himself in the head with a gun later found in the truck. However, videos and images circulating on social networks that show the police persecutions that preceded his death, have raised doubts about the “mysterious” shooting and they prompted state and municipal authorities to question the actions of the police. In one of the videos Officers appear to be investigating the scene of the accident and Ocaña still alive inside the vehicle, but without being assisted by the emergency services. Case #OctavioOcana Evidence! In this video you can clearly see that Octavio was being chased by the police, they were the ones who hit him and left him to die, witnesses in the networks say that it was the police who shot him. pic.twitter.com/ycz9XgxhVP – Victor Cabrera (@victorcabreramx) October 31, 2021 Police version The actor moved with two friends to Cuautitlán Izcalli, State of Mexico, when the municipal police asked him to stop after receiving information that he was armed. Octavio reportedly refused, thus triggering persecution. The two people who were traveling in the truck with the actor, as well as the police who tried to stop the unit, clarified that at no time was there an exchange of gunfirenoted the FGJ. According to reports, upon inspection of the vehicle which was found to be half-overturned, authorities found “a firearm, a hit cartridge case and ballistic evidence on the roof of the unit, just at the driver’s height. “. Between doubts and speculations After the videos were posted on the Internet, several Ocaña followers began to do speculation on a possible scene manipulation which, apparently, shows that he is not dead according to the official version. Likewise, they criticize the agents’ lack of action to help the actor and denounce the violence exercised by the police in these cases. A wave of publications has been created requiring a clarification on the death of the young man with the label ‘JusticiaParaBenito’, in reference to the character he played in ‘Neighbors’. Likewise, comedian Eugenio Derbez, creator and director of the series, has also joined those calling for the matter to be clarified. Violence has once again taken one of our own. Octavio as a child captured the hearts of many Mexicans. I join all the voices calling for justice for him and his family. To his parents and sisters, I send a brotherly hug. Rest in peace #Benito . pic.twitter.com/uTwp0W0Mv7 -Eugenio Derbez (@EugenioDerbez) October 30, 2021 The body of Octavio Ocaña will be buried this Sunday in the state of Tabasco, where he was born in 1998.

