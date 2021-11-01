PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT, Disney Springs, Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/30/21 (Christmas clothes sneak into the Design Shop, limited-time “Eternal” preview, and more)





Hello from EPCOT! Join us today as we travel the world and tour the Walt Disney World Resort. We have a lot to discover so let’s go. A little “hello” to our buddy, Goofy, on the front of EPCOT. Christmas clothes are slowly starting to take over at Creations Shop. We found these comfortable lounge pants and sweaters and this vacation t-shirt while shopping. The “Happy and Bright Nights” vacation overlay continues to move up to Living with the Land. The Seas isn’t quite ready to move into the holiday season just yet and we’re here for it. We found these adorable spooky decorations in the Sea Horse Aquarium and in the Nursery. Find out how other animals at Walt Disney World Resort are celebrating Halloween, here. Another extension of the Norwegian flag merchandise has been added. We found all this new merchandise at the Fjording. Also in the Norwegian pavilion, we found new “Frozen” hoodies for kids. With the cold weather in Florida, this would be a cute addition to any closet. Prepare to travel with new cargo from the Pavilion of Italy. We found a luggage tag, passport folio and charger organizer at Il Bel Cristalo. We also saw this perfect scrunchie. Tie your hair back and get ready for your vespa ride. Silence, Bruno! Well, I don’t mind if I do. We’re ready to fall in love with new merchandise at Disney Springs. Christmas is slowly taking over Disney Springs. We noticed these poinsettia displays while walking through Disney Springs. New 50th anniversary themed play dolls have been found at World of Disney. We also found the first New Years shirt on the property. The shirt bears the inscriptions “Fab 5” and “2022”. Disney’s Hollywood Studios continues to immerse itself in the holiday spirit with ornaments set in the water. Beauty and the Beast has received new light signage to help guests know where to go. We saw the preview of “Eternals” at Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. It was an eight minute preview of the upcoming movie. It’s time for us to call it a day. Goodbye to Mickey and goodbye to you, mate! We hope you had a good time with us today. As always, keep following WDWNT for all of your Disney park news, and for the latest news, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Related

