The actor’s father makes his first statements on the young man’s death – prensa Libre





On October 30, 2021, the death of Octavio Ocaa, a 22-year-old Mexican actor, who is remembered for his performance in the television series Neighbors where he played Benito Rivers. According to international media, the causes of Oca’s death are attributed to a gunshot the interpreter received in the head while he was driving a truck in the state of Mexico and huaed from the police.

According to the Infobae website, the state attorney general has already released the version of events, but these contradict some early versions that have emerged. While driving, Octavio Ocaa was with two guys. There are those who said the duo tried to kidnap him and were attributed to murdering the actor with a gun that was inside the vehicle. Other versions indicate that Oca had alcoholic drinks with the two people accompanying him. On the other hand, it is said that it was the actor who instigated the police to persecute, since he did not want to be detained by the police. However, the facts have been refuted by several people, such as the actor’s father who spoke to various media. His statements were recorded in a Twitter video, uploaded by the Mexican program’s account. Come to the Alegra.

We present to you the first statements of the father of actor Octavio Ocaa after his terrible death! #VLAenSbado pic.twitter.com/0WZYkckoe8 Come joy (@VengaLaAlegria) October 30, 2021 Ahead of Octavio’s funeral, his father told the media that the people inside the truck were his friends and taking care of the young man. Besides clarification, the father demanded that the deceased be respected and that little attention be given to the versions that have emerged on social media. In the video you can see Octavio’s father moved in front of different reporters and who after clarifying said: They took part of my life because of me. That’s all I can say. The actor’s father ensured that it was not known who was responsible for shooting the young man and added that the crime was a reality in the region. Hours after arriving in the state of Mexico and the first statements he made to the press, the late actor’s father told El Universal that there was an incongruity with the appearance of the gun in his son’s car. Parent said: Don’t ask me about guns because it doesn’t exist, these are things they made up, of course it was something screwed up, they had someone for it occupy them and they are the ones who bring the weapons. I am devastated and this goes for all the parents who have lost a child like me, our children are exposed by this policy that we have and by this police force, which is corrupt, because that is what happened to my son.

