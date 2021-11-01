Was Smart Money right about Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios at the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F records we can determine which stocks they are collectively bullish on. One of their choices is Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment surrounding it in the current quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) investors should watch out for falling interest from hedge funds lately. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) appeared in 73 hedge fund portfolios at the end of June. The all-time high for this statistic is 76. Our calculations also showed that the CZR is not among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 ranking).

So why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making investment decisions? Our research has shown that small cap hedge fund stock selection managed to beat the market by double digits every year between 1999 and 2016, but the margin for outperformance has shrunk in recent years. Nonetheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge funds that have outperformed S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see details here). We have been able to outperform passive index funds by tracking corporate and hedge fund insider movements, and we believe small investors can benefit greatly from reading hedge fund investor letters and records. 13F.

Do hedge funds think CZR is a good stock to buy now?

At the end of June, a total of 73 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long on this stock, a change of -4% compared to the first quarter of 2020. By comparison, 49 hedge funds held stocks or options in bullish buy in CZR. one year ago. With hedge fund positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there is a select group of key hedge fund managers who were significantly increasing their holdings (or already accumulating large positions).

Is CZR a good stock to buy?

More precisely, Millennium management was the largest shareholder of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), with a stake valued at $ 196.1 million reported at the end of June. Following Millennium Management was Samlyn Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $ 167.2 million. Gates Capital Management, Park West Asset Management and XN Exponent Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the firm’s largest hedge fund holders. In terms of portfolio weights assigned to each position Lafitte Capital Management assigned the largest weighting to Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), approximately 34.36% of its 13F portfolio. 1060 Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 16.27% of its 13F equity portfolio to CZR.

Because Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) has seen a drop in interest from all of the hedge funds we track, it’s safe to say that there is a certain “level” of fund managers who have dropped out. all of their holdings during the second quarter. Curiously, David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments abandoned the largest position of all hedges tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at around $ 187.9 million in shares. Andrew Weiss’ fund Weiss Asset Management also ditched its shares, valued at around $ 64.5 million. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s also look at the activity of hedge funds in other stocks similar to Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). We’ll take a look at Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG), PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK), Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL). The market valuations of this group of shares correspond to the market valuation of CZR.

[table] Ticker, number of HF with positions, total value of HF positions (x1000), change of HF position XYL, 23.931677,0 FOXA, 35.441270, -3 PPL, 23.417630, -2 TXG, 28.1447446, 5 TLK, 5 108737.1 TSCO, 38 1374315.9 BURL, 43 1690108.11 Medium, 27.9 915883.3 [/table]

As you can see, these stocks had an average of 27.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $ 916 million. This figure was $ 1,840 million in the case of CZR. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) is the most popular action in this table. On the other hand, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) is the least popular with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CZR is 80.8. Stocks with a higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations have shown that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds, returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks returned 26.3% in 2021 through October 29, but still managed to beat the market by 2.3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right to bet on the CZR as the stock has returned 5.5% since the end of June (until 10/29) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right to accumulate in this stock relative to other stocks with similar market caps.

