They released a video of the persecution that led to the death of actor Octavio Ocaa, Benito in the series Neighbors

The death of actor Octavio Ocaa, 22, from a gunshot fired in a manhunt by municipal police in Cuautitln Izcalli, has sparked controversy in recent hours. due to the different versions of the event and the images circulating on social networks.

Journalist Luis Manuel Acevedo shared in his account Twitter a video of the alleged pursuit of the Ocaa truck, with footage presumably obtained from the C4 and which shows the trajectory of the Jeep vehicle which is followed by the municipal patrols.

You can see the Jeep moving at high speed, while avoiding cars and trucks. In a belvedere A white stock van abruptly stopped when Ocaa’s vehicle appeared, with which it was almost about to collide.

For his part, journalist Carlos Jimnez, who also broadcast the first video, shared in their networks another larger of what happened.

He mentioned that Ocaa’s father confirmed that the two people accompanying him were his friends and one of them said the actor was armed.

You might be interested |Actor Octavio Ocaa, Benito, dies in the Neighbors series

“The shot entered through the right cheekbone, left the left parietal and was on the ceiling”, reports the journalist.

In another message, Jimnez assured that according to the police of Cuautitln Izcalli, the actor did not die inside the truck, but rather He died in a hospital in Lomas Verdes where he was transferred after the accident.

MS REVEAL OF PERSECUTION AT OCTAVIO OCAA “BENITO”

As a police hua of @GobIzcalli

-Her father CONFIRMS that the 2 who accompanied him were his friends

-One of them DECLARED that “Benito” was armed

-The shot entered through the right cheekbone, left into the left wall and was on the ceiling. pic.twitter.com/zOCBSeqonz -Carlos Jimnez (@ c4jimenez) October 31, 2021

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico reported on Saturday that he had found a gun,a percussion primer andballistic proof on the roof of the truck-at the height of the pilot-, directed by actor Octavio Ocaa, who lost his life due to a bullet in the head.

According to a statement from the public prosecutor, this body hasmaintains various expert evidence under development, among which those related to forensics, chemistry, photography and the mechanics of facts.

The body of the actor, known to have played Benito in the television series Neighbors,was found inside the truck he was driving, which was found on the Chamapa-Lechera highway, at the height of the Prados Iztacala district in the municipality of Atizapn of Zaragoza.

This may interest you | There are “ballistic signals” on the roof of Octavio Ocaa’s truck, near the driver: Fiscala del Edomex

The Prosecutor confirmed that two subjects were traveling in the actor’s vehicle, and they assured thatThey had known Octavio Ocaa for several years and the last few days were with him drinking alcohol.

They reported that in the afternoon of this Friday, October 29, while walking through the streets of the municipality of Cuautitln Izcalli,the municipal police officers will have arrested them;however, the driver did not stop and accelerate to avoid being stopped, which triggered a chase.

One of the companions stated thatthe driver was carrying a gun, which he had taken from the vehicle’s glove box.

During the chase, the driver lost control of the aircraft and it crashed into the side of the road, where the driverwas found with a gunshot woundin the headand the two companions were seized by elements of the municipal police, reported the authorities, without specifying when the weapon of Octavio Ocaa was fired.

Both witnesses who were traveling with the deceased and municipal police officers who attempted to stop the unit, said thatthere was no exchange of gunfire,indicates the prosecutor’s document.

This may interest you | “You leave me dead in life”, the girlfriend of Octavio Ocaa dedicates a message to the actor

Expert evidence under developmentwill be instrumental in clarifying how the truck driver lost his life, and which will be disclosed through the institutional channels of this Attorney General, the statement concludes.

The actor’s girlfriend, Nerea Godnez posted a message through Instagram in which he pointed out: My beautiful daddy, you leave me dead alive.I love you, I love you, I love you for eternity, wrote the young woman with a video that collects photographs of Ocaa.

On June 23, the actor’s girlfriend announced that they had become engaged. On Instagram, he posted a series of photographs of the ring Octavio Ocaa gave him with the message.Forever.

In another post via instastories, Nerea Godnez shared a photo with the actor and wrote:Someone tell me it was all a dream, a bad dream.

The actor’s body was veiled this Saturday at the funeral home Gayosso Santa Mnica. The Prez Ocaa family thanked in a statement the expressions of affection and the messages received.