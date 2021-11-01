Dead & Company drummer Bill Kreutzmann takes a break after the show comes out at the Hollywood Bowl





Bill kreutzmann, the drummer of Death and company, worried fans when he left the stage early at the group show on Saturday night at the Hollywood Bowl. On Sunday afternoon, he announced on social media that he would take the last night of the three-night group at the Bowl, but Kreutzmann assured his followers he was resting and will be back full steam ahead soon. It’s Halloween, did I scare you? Kreutzmann joked in the tweet. I’m fine and I was sad to miss the ending last night, he said, getting more serious. I was not feeling well and the show must go on. I hit the road a bit too early and need more rest so I’ll be back full steam ahead to jam with you in Mexico. I look forward. He signed with the message Love is real. More Variety Friday’s opening night concert at the Bowl went off without incident, but on Saturday’s quintessentially epic show, Dead and Company had four long songs in the second set when Kreutzmann suddenly took his leave, just before playing. the number that features it, Drums. His fellow drummer Jay Lane took over from that point on. While the departure of a drummer in the middle of a performance would be a disaster for other bands, Dead and Company gives themselves the luxury of having three drummers on tour. And Lane had taken Kreutzmann’s place most recently when he took time off for four shows at Red Rocks, Colo. To take care of an undisclosed illness unrelated to COVID, according to reports. Upon returning just five days ago, on October 26, Kreutzmann tweeted: It was the first time in my entire career that I had to make myself sick, but sometimes you just need to give yourself a break. I’m happy to report that the doctors have allowed me to get back on the road and continue doing what I love most, playing music for all of you for a long time to come. The story continues Sunday’s sold-out Bowl show is the last the band had on the books for 2021, wrapping up a fall tour. The only dates on their calendar currently for 2022 are the Mexican shows Kreutzmann referred to a long series of eight shows (all equally sold out) over 10 days at Of Riviera Cancn, Quintana Roo January 7-10 and 13-16. Kreutzmann, 75, played with the Grateful dead throughout his career, and subsequently was part of the spin-off groups bearing the legacy, The Dead and, since 2015, The Dead and Company of John Mayer. The best of variety Sign up for Variety Bulletin. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

