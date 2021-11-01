Entertainment
During the 2nd weekend, Dune beat ‘Last Night in Soho’, ‘Antlers’ | Entertainment
Whether it was due to Halloween falling on a Sunday, too many new options, or just a lack of enthusiasm, cinematic audiences seemed to have other plans this weekend. Notable exceptions are the latest My Hero Academia and Wes Anderson’s new photo from The French Dispatch.
The first place always goes to the biggest budget and the larger release of Timothe Chalamet’s film. On its second weekend in theaters, Dune, also available on HBO Max, grossed an additional $ 15.5 million, the studio estimated on Sunday. Although down 62% since he started, ticket sales were enough to give it one more week to top the North American charts.
Halloween Kills, in its third weekend, placed second with $ 8.5 million. The penultimate film in this modern trilogy has now grossed $ 115.1 million worldwide.
Edgar Wrights Last Night in Soho, meanwhile, opened in sixth place. Airing on 3,016 screens, the elegant thriller distributed by Focus has grossed approximately $ 4.2 million. Thomasin McKenzie stars as a modern fashion student who dreams of the aspiring Anya Taylor-Joys singer in the 1960s more and more realistically at night.
There are few greater champions of the theatrical experience than Edgar and we couldn’t be prouder that he made Focus his home, said Lisa Bunnell, Focus Casting President.
Scott Cooper Drink, about a mythical beast terrorizing a devastated Oregon town, also made an estimated $ 4.2 million in 2,800 locations. The horror distributed by Searchlight stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons.
Obviously we were hoping for a little more but we took on Last Night in Soho, ”another great genre film, said Frank Rodriguez, Head of Distribution for Searchlight. They may have canceled.
But he’s optimistic for the future since next weekend’s big releases include the Princess Diana Spencer movie and the Marvel Eternals epic, “and Antlers has a different audience.
One of the brightest moments of the weekend was The French dispatch, also distributed by Searchlight, which grew from a limited start and grossed $ 2.8 million from just 788 total locations. In 10 days of release, he made $ 4.6 million.
We are always delighted with it, ”said Rodriguez. It’s amazing to see arthouse theaters that haven’t seen numbers like this for 18 months finally start to see people come out… We help open the doors to art and theaters specialized.
Although the weekend was muted, October turned into the top-grossing month of the year, with total revenue estimated at around $ 625 million. The previous record came in July with $ 583.8 million.
October has turned into a successful month due to the unusual nature of the pandemic. So many great movies were moved in October, ”said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. It passed July. It never happens.
Things are not quite back to normal yet. For comparison, total gross revenue before the October 2019 pandemic was around $ 781.6 million and in 2018 was $ 830.8 million. But, Dergarabedian said the strong October 2021 box office created momentum that is expected to continue through the end of the year.
This sets up the last three months of the year that are more like summer than summer in 2021, he added. The public follows the film regardless of the month it is in. The movies define the month, the month does not define the movies.
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
2. Halloween Kills, $ 8.5 million.
3. No Time to Die, $ 7.8 million.
4. My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission, $ 6.4 million.
5. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, $ 5.8 million.
6. Wood, $ 4.2 million.
7. Last night in Soho, $ 4.2 million.
8. Rons gone bad, $ 3.8 million.
9. The Addams Family 2, $ 3.3 million.
10. La Dépêche française, $ 2.8 million.
