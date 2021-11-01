Advance booking for Sooryavanshi and Eternals has yet to open in multiplex channels due to revenue sharing and show sharing issues: Bollywood News

The long awaited film,Sooryavanshi, is due out in four days, on November 5th. The excitement is at its height, but surprisingly, pre-booking is not yet open in many cinemas and especially in national multiplex chains such as Inox, PVR and Cinepolis. This is because the theaters and the producers of the film are in negotiations on two aspects.

A source saidBollywood Hungama, Before the pandemic, the revenue sharing model had been fixed since 2009 and the film industry followed it to the end. But after the pandemic, producers demanded a larger share.Sooryavanshis Producers requested 60% revenue in week 1, 55% in week 2 and 50% in week 3 and 4, from single screens, stand-alone multiplexes and non-national multiplexes. On the national channels side, negotiations are continuing and it is expected that they will not reach 60% in the first week. The two sides are expected to reach an agreement by today (Monday) evening or no later than Tuesday afternoon.

The source added: Single screens and stand-alone multiplexes have requested that they want the same revenue sharing terms as national multiplexes. A solution will soon be found on this front. Theaters that have a 2k format can at least make it clear that in the absence of reasonable revenue sharing forSooryavanshi, they will go ahead and give all their shows at DisneysEternals, which will also be released on November 5. However, theaters other than 2k will not have this choice because Hollywood movies are not allowed to be released in these theaters. Therefore, they have no choice but to filterSooryavanshiand hope that a solution will be found soon.

The source continued, Disney requested a 50% revenue share in week 1, 48% in week 2, 45% in week 3 and 40% in week 4 in the case ofEternals. And as is the norm now, theaters should also shell out 30% of the 3D premium with the studio.

The other aspect where there is no clear consensus concerns screen sharing. The source revealed, We heard that Reliance said they wanted as many shows as possible from Sooryavanshiin multiplexes and nearly 100% of shows in theaters with 3 or less than 3 screens. This means that small theaters are not allowed to showEternals. Disney, on the other hand, has demanded at least some presentation of its film in these theaters. This is to make exhibitors understand thatEternalsis a great movie and deserves to be played.

The source noted, This is probably the first time we’ve seen Disney go all out to get their movie to get a good number of screenings in theaters. The success of the previous Marvel movie,Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, must have motivated them to do so. In addition, they see immense potential in the Indian market and feelEternalscan be a good way to speed up their path to business expansion in the country. The trade source added that Disney and Fox have an enviable roster in 2022. As a result, exhibitors are reluctant to get into their bad books.

In the middle, the exhibitors suffer. An exhibitor sighed. Instead of these studios sitting in front of the table and solving the problem, they’d rather twist our arms. We don’t want to hurt Reliance or Disney and want to provide a reasonable number of shows to Sooryavanshi as good asEternals. We are just waiting and hoping that a consensus will be reached and that the revenue sharing will be reasonable.

The exhibitor also asked: We never thought that this problem would arise in the case of SooryavanshiandEternals. I wonder now what will happen in the week whenAntim and Satyameva Jayate 2would collide. And many more clashes will take place in the future.

However, an industry insider assured that all will be well, it will be a happy Diwali for producers and exhibitors. This is not the first such case and we are sure that all parties concerned will soon reach an agreement. These studios understand the plight and need the theaters and the theaters also want these movies to come out so they can win it over and over which they haven’t been able to do since March 2020. Just give it a little bit of money. time and everything will be fine.

