City Moves Forward on Entertainment District Plans | New
The Town of Bowling Green seeks to follow in the footsteps of other cities by creating a downtown entertainment district, allowing open transportation of alcohol to designated outdoor areas at set times.
Neighborhoods were made possible by state law enacted in 2016 allowing municipalities to create entertainment destination hubs.
Despite predating the 2016 legislation, the state’s best-known entertainment district is Louisvilles Fourth Street Live, a downtown pedestrian street packed with restaurants, bars, and other attractions. Other cities, such as Owensboro, Newport, Covington and Paducah, have established such neighborhoods on a smaller scale.
Bowling Green Town Commissioners gave the green light to an effort to survey a local neighborhood during their planning retreat in January.
Since then, city officials have met with city center stakeholders and studied what other cities have done to prepare local guidelines.
Leading this effort is Brent Childers, director of the city’s neighborhood and community services department.
The planning effort is to figure out how we use (the entertainment destination legislation) for our downtown areas. How can we make this work and be successful for Bowling Green, said Childers.
City manager Jeff Meisel said the city sees the entertainment district as a catalyst for downtown economic development, as more people drawn to the city center will create a better environment for business.
Neighborhood is something that will go over well in Bowling Green, Meisel predicted.
But establishing a local entertainment district takes a lot of upfront planning.
There’s a lot to think about, Childers said.
Meisel noted that staff in other cities recommend that you do a lot of planning.
What needs to be determined is exactly what the boundaries of the Entertainment District would be and whether they would have been set, regular times or based on events, like the recent Harvest Festival which drew thousands of people to the center. town of Bowling Green.
Most entertainment districts require alcohol to be transported in approved containers, and alcohol will still need to be purchased from a company licensed to sell liquor in the state.
No outside alcohol is allowed to be brought into the districts, Childers said.
Other issues that were discussed during the retreat were a possible increase in demand on police and litter issues.
We don’t want to put too many demands on the police, Meisel said, but he noted that the towns we spoke with hadn’t had any issues.
Childers said it could be the spring before a local entertainment district plan is adopted and implemented.
The city may choose to facilitate the use of the entertainment district designation by only using it for special events at the start, he said.
The city is also in the process of interviewing for a new downtown coordinator position. This person would be an integral part of overseeing the entertainment district’s operations, Childers said.
