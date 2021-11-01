‘The Namesake’ actor Kal Penn goes gay; reveals he is engaged to his partner





Indian-born Hollywood actor Kalpen Modi aKa Kal Penn turned out to be gay and detailed his sexuality in his upcoming memoir “You Can’t Be Serious”. The “Namesake” actor, while promoting his book, also revealed that he is engaged to his longtime partner of 11 years, Josh. “Josh and I have been together for 11 years. We celebrated our 11th anniversary in October. So writing about it … it’s very concrete in our lives, and when you are the son of Indian immigrants who say you want to be an actor, the chaos that creates in your family and your community, will prevail. on everything else, always, ”he said. Penn, who has been a part of several popular movies and TV series including the “Harold & Kumar” and “The Designated Survivor” film franchise, said he was “delighted to share” his relationship with readers. “But Josh, my partner, my parents and my brother, four of whom I’m closest in the family, are pretty calm. They don’t like attention and avoid the spotlight,” he added. Penn also explained how he wanted to be completely transparent with his readers but at the same time didn’t want to compromise on the privacy of those close to him. He chose appropriate narratives to write each story about him, but respecting the boundaries of those close to him. While learning about the stories, Penn also spoke about his professional life, his love life with Josh, his parents, and stories about his upbringing. “So that was the most important thing for me. I wanted my story to be authentic from my perspective and told in a way that makes you feel like you really know me,” the actor said. He also complained about his lack of an actor as he campaigned for former US President Barack Obama, striving to connect Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. It was there, Penn reveals, that he met his fiance, Josh, in Washington DC. “I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to a lot of other people. There is no timeline on this stuff. People find out about their stuff at different times in their lives, so I I’m glad I did when I did. I “I’ve always been very public (about my relationship) with everyone I’ve personally interacted with,” he said. (With contributions from Pinkvilla)

