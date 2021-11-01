Relatives, fellow officers pay tribute to Hollywood officer killed while watching Miami Lakes – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





LAKES OF MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) – Family, friends and police from South Florida and across the country have come together to pay tribute to a Hollywood cop who lost his life in the line of duty. A visitation for Constable Yandy Chirino was held at Vista Funeral Home in Miami Lakes on Sunday afternoon. 7News cameras captured loved ones outside the venue, as well as siblings in blue in attendance to support the families of the deceased officers. It’s very difficult, okay? It’s very difficult, because even though it’s not someone we know personally, as a brother in law enforcement we were all brothers, said Lee Milstein of the South Florida Blue Knights. Chirino, who was only 28, was shot dead on October 17 in Hollywood’s Emerald Hills neighborhood. Investigators said a burglary suspect resisted arrest and opened fire, hitting the officer. Chirino was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Outside of the funeral home, current and retired officers reflected on the dangers that accompany the badge. They said fatal incidents that claim the lives of those who have promised to protect and serve are becoming all too common. Hope we don’t have to do it too many times, Milstein said. Officers from several local law enforcement agencies were on site Sunday, including officers from the Hialeah, North Miami Beach, Aventura and West Miami Police Departments, to name a few. A group of New York police officers also descended to stand alongside the Chirino family. Even after we are all gone and returned home, there is still a network of support, not just in their own community, but across the country, said NYPD Sgt. John McFarland. The suspect accused of killing Chirino has been identified as 18-year-old Jason Banegas. He faces a multitude of charges, including assault and battery to an officer, resistance to arrest and murder. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

