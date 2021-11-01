Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Ieshaan Sehgaal that Meisha Iyer pushed him to fight Rajiv Adatia

In Bigg Boss 15’s latest episode of Weekend ka Vaar, host Salman Khan opened up about last week’s fight between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Rajiv Adatia. He also asked Meisha Iyer if she actually cared about Ieshaan’s image or not.

Addressing Meisha, Salman said, “You worry about Iesha’s reputation, don’t you? You both whisper. You wanted to know his past. He was talking about his friend. But you wanted to know more. This topic (Rajiv) came out because of you two. Salman then said to Ieshaan, I want to tell you this, Rajiv is not responsible for the bad image of your image.

Ieshaan said, I know his intentions are not bad but he said a few things, Salman interrupted and said, that’s what I’m saying, he’s not responsible. Meisha started. If you think Rajiv shouldn’t have started these things, don’t you think Meisha shouldn’t have stung you about your life outside the house?

Salman then advised Ieshaan and Meisha to play individually and focus on the game. He also said the two should decide what is most important to them. He added: You are together, so work this to your advantage. And you should both participate in the game as individuals.

The whole time, Rajiv looked emotional. When Salman spoke to him, he said: Thank you for clarifying this. I have been very emotional and have been crying since intervening.

Last week, Rajiv said his friendship with Ieshaan runs deeper than everyone thinks. Ieshaan fired back and said Rajiv’s words would affect his image on national television and that he was a straight man. The two were yelling at each other, while the rest of the roommates tried to calm them down.