Entertainment
Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan tells Ieshaan Sehgaal that Meisha Iyer pushed him to fight Rajiv Adatia
In the last episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan told Ieshaan Sehgaal that Meisha Iyer is responsible for her reputation and not Rajiv Adatia.
In Bigg Boss 15’s latest episode of Weekend ka Vaar, host Salman Khan opened up about last week’s fight between Ieshaan Sehgaal and Rajiv Adatia. He also asked Meisha Iyer if she actually cared about Ieshaan’s image or not.
Addressing Meisha, Salman said, “You worry about Iesha’s reputation, don’t you? You both whisper. You wanted to know his past. He was talking about his friend. But you wanted to know more. This topic (Rajiv) came out because of you two. Salman then said to Ieshaan, I want to tell you this, Rajiv is not responsible for the bad image of your image.
Ieshaan said, I know his intentions are not bad but he said a few things, Salman interrupted and said, that’s what I’m saying, he’s not responsible. Meisha started. If you think Rajiv shouldn’t have started these things, don’t you think Meisha shouldn’t have stung you about your life outside the house?
Salman then advised Ieshaan and Meisha to play individually and focus on the game. He also said the two should decide what is most important to them. He added: You are together, so work this to your advantage. And you should both participate in the game as individuals.
Read more: On Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan takes offense at ‘rani’ Shamita Shetty’s comment: ‘Mera bas chale …’
The whole time, Rajiv looked emotional. When Salman spoke to him, he said: Thank you for clarifying this. I have been very emotional and have been crying since intervening.
Last week, Rajiv said his friendship with Ieshaan runs deeper than everyone thinks. Ieshaan fired back and said Rajiv’s words would affect his image on national television and that he was a straight man. The two were yelling at each other, while the rest of the roommates tried to calm them down.
Close story
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/bigg-boss-15-salman-khan-tells-ieshaan-sehgaal-that-meisha-iyer-poked-him-to-fight-with-rajiv-adatia-101635735121010.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]