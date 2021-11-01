Bonkers Thapki Pyar Ki’s sindoor scene elicits hilarious reactions: “Thank goodness I’m blind”

Colors TV channel recently shared a promotional clip from one of their soap operas, Thapki Pyar Ki 2. The scene in it was so over the top and silly that many are dubbing it the dumbest thing they’ve ever seen.

In the scene, Thapki, played by Jigyasa Singh, is seen getting ready after getting out of the shower. She leaves the floor wet by accident and when her husband Purab, played by Akash Ahuja, enters the room, he slides on the water. Falling beside her, his fingers struck an open box of sindoor (vermilion), and in an attempt to regain balance – in movements that defy logic – he accidentally put his vermilion fingers on her forehead. A romantic song plays in the background as they assess for a good half a minute what just happened.

The clip received colorful reactions from viewers. Many have said that the series shows kuch bhi on behalf of the plot. One person even jokingly thanked God for being blind. Ye dekhna pad raha hai Accha hua main andhi hu (Thank God I’m blind so I didn’t have to watch this). Another commented, Oh my God! Meri rooh kaamp gai ye dekh ke. Kaise kar lete ho tum log ye (It gave me chills. How do you do that)? “

This is the reason why Indians rather watch Korean, Turkish and Pakistani dramas. Because you’re busy doing stupid things like that, another commented.

They show anything. If it was me who had slipped I would have broken my butt, wrote another. Mere aankhon ne suicide karlia abhi (My eyes just died by suicide), one viewer joked.

The video on the Colors Instagram page has been viewed nearly 4.7 million times and has 1,800 comments. Most are just laughing emojis.

Thapki Pyar Ki is about a woman who stutters but wanted to become a successful singer. The first season started in 2015 and ended in 2017. The second season started on October 4th.