Arbaaz Khan’s Release Delayed After Bail With 25-35 Vital Minutes Lost, Says Arbaaz Merchants Father | Bollywood
Although Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released on bail in a drug case on Thursday, he was not released from Arthur Road prison until Saturday. Senior lawyer Aslam Merchant, father of Arbaaz Merchant, co-defendant of the Aryans, has revealed why the post was delayed in a new interview.
The Bombay High Court granted Aryan bail on Thursday evening. While his legal team expected him to get out of jail on Friday, the process ended up taking longer. He finally returned to Mannat on Saturday.
Speaking to a leading daily newspaper, Aslam said paperwork was delayed in court sessions and when the release note was typed, power to the entire court was cut for almost 25 to 35 minutes. vital minutes. Due to the delay, the Aryan release order could not be submitted until 5:30 p.m. and he spent another night in prison.
On October 3, Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) after drugs were allegedly seized from a cruise ship bound for Goa. He was sent to Arthur Road Prison on October 8. Although no drugs were found on him, he was accused of having ties to an international drug cartel, based on his WhatsApp chats.
See also: Suhana Khan celebrates Halloween with friends in New York City after Aryan Khan is released on bail in a drug case. See the pictures
Juhi Chawla signed a bond for the Aryans 1 lakh as a deposit. She was quoted as saying by ANI, I’m just happy it’s all over and Aryan Khan is coming home very soon. I think it’s a big relief for everyone. She added, Ab bachcha ghar aa jayega (Our child will be coming home now).
Several Bollywood celebrities have applauded the courts’ decision to grant Aryan bail. R Madhavan was among the first to respond and wrote on Twitter, thank goodness. As a father, I am so relieved that all the good and positive things are happening.
