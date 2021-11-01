Amid tears, actor Octavio Ocaa’s body is transferred to Tabasco

Between applause and cheers, Octavio Ocaa’s body was fired as he left the funeral home where he had been seen since Saturday.

In a silver coffin and with a red blanket, the actor was transported in the horse-drawn carriage that takes him to Villahermosa, Tabasco, where he will be buried, by decision of the family.

The body goes to Villahermosa, Tabasco where Octavio is from, as a family we have decided that it should be so, that his body be buried there, but his heart and spirit remain in every person who has him. loved and showed us his love through social and physical networks, said his sister Ana Ocaa in an interview.

Visibly affected, the actor’s sisters organized the moment of the last farewell, which was attended by relatives and some fans who surrounded the float carrying him.

As the producer Elas Solorio said, he has become immortal, that is, Octavio Caa, he is immortal from this moment and he will be in all hearts thanks to all of Mexico and to those who are outside for all the love, affection and respect.

Octavio is going on the eternal path and there we will meet again if God allows it, added Ana.

Actor Ocaa’s body is taken to Tbasco. (Reform agency)

The young women did not want to comment on the versions given by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico regarding the death of their brother, however, they will seek justice from the corresponding authorities.

At the moment we don’t want to get too hung up on this issue, of course it was a case of injustice. We are going to go to the last consequences and we are going to ask for justice, this is something that we want to thank people because they are already asking for it and, we as a family, for the moment the priority is to give The Body of Octavio is resting, he is already resting in peace and is then responsible for seeking justice.

Sadly, we live in a country where justice does not exist and, it seems, will never exist, Bertha said.

We need more of God and a lot less of us human beings so that there is no violence and injustice, Ana added.

In contrast, Nerea Godnez, who was about to marry Ocaa, regretted the unfortunate outcome and used the engagement ring for a long time.

“(Octavio) Marc many hearts, people love him very much, they write to me from Colombia, Nicaragua, many attack me, but what they say to me does not interest me because we both know this that we have and well.

They took it from me, I just hope there is justice, that the truth comes out and with that I will be very calm, he said.