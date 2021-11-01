How film school rejects Khadar Ahmed wins awards and hearts

Gravedigger’s Wife Explores What People Will Do for Love

The award-winning film The Gravedigger’s Wife looks like the work of a seasoned director, yet it is Khadar Ahmed’s feature debut.

Her pace, timing and beauty show a confidence that belies the 40-year-old’s inexperience.

He fled the civil war in Somalia with his family and ended up in Finland at the age of 16 – and never attended film school.

“God knows how many times I applied for film school but never got into it,” he told the BBC.

Yet promoting Somali-language cinema has become a goal: to show its culture and roots on screen.

For Ahmed, winning the top prize last month at the prestigious African film festival Fespaco proves that dramas in his mother tongue can cross borders.

In front of Bollywood

The Gravedigger’s Wife is a tender love story with dark comedic flashes about the efforts a person can make to save someone they love. The gravedigger – Guled, played by Omar Abdi – sits outside the hospital with his comrades, shovel in hand, awaiting the death of a patient.

Ironically, it is only through these deaths that he can earn money to help keep his sick wife, Nasra, alive. Performed by Yasmin Warsame, she is dying of kidney failure. The enormous cost of the life-saving treatment forces Guled to make extreme decisions.

This simple and uncluttered story, filmed with long silences and vast landscapes, bears no resemblance to the tales Ahmed grew up with. He remembers a diet of Bollywood movies filled with music and dancing and happy endings forever.

“I didn’t have any reference for this movie, I didn’t have any movie I could compare it to,” Ahmed says. “So I had to create my vision the way I see it.”

In fact, he does not recall seeing a Somali film made by professionals in the cinema.

Her mother was in tears throughout the screening at the premiere of The Gravedigger’s Wife at the Cannes Film Festival in July. “She was so upset,” he says. “There are so many generations who never had the pleasure and the opportunity to see themselves on the big screen. I wanted to create that.”

The story continues

‘Sense of pride’

The Gravedigger’s Wife is set and was filmed on location in Djibouti, neighboring Somalia, but has yet to be broadcast in the region.

Khadar Ahmed (R) directed the film on location in Djibouti using a cast largely made up of local actors

A large audience of Somalis and people of Somali descent saw him at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. “They all felt a sense of pride. It was a joy to see them enjoy it and then come to me,” said Ahmed.

The director also hopes his journey towards making the film could serve as inspiration.

He never went to film school, received no formal training as a director, and never worked on someone else’s set.

His journey began ten years ago when he wrote the first draft of the screenplay. He was so determined to make it himself in Somali that he put it aside to learn the trade in part by absorbing ideas from the films he loved.

After watching Bollywood, he turned to cinema from all over the world, including South Korea and Iran. But his greatest influence has been the films made on the African continent. He particularly admires the work of the Mauritanian Abderrahmane Sissako, who was the president of the jury for the Fespaco Prize.

Chadian director Mahamat-Saleh Haroun also had an impact on Ahmed, and he remembers crying over the beauty of his 2010 film A Screaming Man.

After studying these films and trying to understand their techniques, he directed two short films and wrote a screenplay in Finnish before feeling capable of facing The Gravedigger’s Wife.

“I want to encourage young African filmmakers, the unprivileged filmmakers to take cameras and do their own stuff” “, Source: Khadar Ahmed, Description of source: Writer and director, Image: Khadar Ahmed

Now he wonders if he had gone to film school if the experience would have changed him for better or for worse.

“I want to encourage young African filmmakers, the unprivileged filmmakers, to really take cameras and do their own stuff. Write their own stories, capture their own lives and do it on their own, because not everyone is not so privileged. “

He himself is determined to continue making films in Africa: “I am from the continent and I believe that the future of cinema is in Africa. There are so many stories that cannot unfold in Western countries.

“The film is the biggest prize”

He believes the precariousness of life and the dilemmas people like his fictional gravedigger face are what can make for great drama. But when it comes to genre, he’s eager to explore the possibilities.

“I want to do comedy, I want to do science fiction, I want to do westerns, horror films and thrillers,” he says.

The Fespaco award can help him do that, but for now, after years of fine-tuning his vision, “getting the film made was the biggest prize”.

“I’m just really happy that this is all happening for the movie.”

Find out more about cinema and Africa: