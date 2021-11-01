When the third season of Succession kicked off a few weeks ago, some viewers who were watching on HBO Max experienced a problem: Instead of being led to the first episode of the new season, they found themselves replaying the first episode. of the entire series. The Driver opens with Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) banging in a city car owned by Waystar Royco, the right-wing media conglomerate run by his father, Logan (Brian Cox). It’s Logans’ 80th birthday, and Kendall is certain his father will make him CEO of the company. (You’re the man, Mr. Roy! Kendalls’ driver tells him.) The scene is a far cry from the actual opening of Season 3, which begins where Season 2 left off, with Kendall pulling himself together afterward. a press conference in which he effectively declared war on his father. And yet, Kendall made it through several bars of Beastie Boys An Open Letter to NYC before viewers realized the mistake.

The confusion was understandable. Despite all of its twists and turns, Succession is surprisingly static. The series, a brilliant small business tragedy-satire, created by British comedy writer Jesse Armstrong, centers on who will succeed Logan, a formidable Rupert Murdoch-style tycoon who is shutting down roughly seventy percent of his interactions with the epithet Fuck you! Although Kendall is initially presented as the heir apparent, it soon becomes clear that he isn’t cut out for the job, and neither are his equally power-hungry siblings: Shiv (Sarah Snook ), a shrewd political operator; Roman (Kieran Culkin), a nihilistic squirrel; and Connor (Alan Ruck), a foolish libertarian. There are other candidates, including Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), the Sycophane and tortured husband of Shiv, who also works at Waystar, and Gerri Kellman (J. Smith-Cameron), a general counsel with a naughty side. The underdog choice is cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), a naive upstart who, with long limbs and prone to goofing, provides much of the comedic relief shows. For two seasons, these characters circled the meaty hunk of the CEO role like Cartier vultures carrying a tank. But Logan held on to his power, even after falling ill, and took gladiatorial delight in keeping his kids gnawed at each other’s feet, cutting each other off and exchanging verbal slaps from inventive sluts in their fight for being daddy # 1. It was all very Buddenbrooks, passing by Veep.

The end of the second season seemed to signal a potential drastic change. A congressional investigation into a cover-up of sexual assault on Waystar had required a fall. The Incas, in times of terrible crises, would sacrifice a child to the sun, Logan told Kendall, who agreed to take responsibility for the scandals in order to stabilize the business. But, when the time came to do so, Kendall ditched his prepared remarks and announced that her father was a malignant presence, fully responsible for Waystar’s many wrongdoing. It was time for heroic seriousness, clean hands, corporate oversight. Had the boy finally become a man? Was Logan, as Shiv asks Roman, grilling?

As if. Season 3 might not open with Kendall’s rap, but, in many ways, it was back to the start. His Judas moment made a big cliffhanger, but he doesn’t have a real plan to topple Logan that also wouldn’t result in the Roys losing society altogether. The first episodes take place in the days leading up to a shareholders meeting, which will determine whether Waystar should remain in family hands. (This mirrors Season 1, the first half of which worked at a board meeting predicting a potential upset for the company.) The prospect of a DOJ investigation looms. Still, not much is happening. Logan, who is locked up in Sarajevo in order to guard against extradition, continues to shuffle his underlings like cards, choosing one over the other as potential successors and also as possible scapegoats in prison. The oft-whispered question Is it me? could refer to either role, and while the former is obviously better, the latter has its advantages. In one incredible moment, when Tom suggests to Shiv that he should offer himself as the downfall guy, his wife calls the idea impactful, saying that she will bank gold with Logan.

Kendall has a few wins, including that of star defense lawyer Lisa Arthur (Sanaa Lathan), which Logan also fights for. (His choice does not bode well for Logan: according to Shiv, Lisa loves winning, and she loves money.) Playing politics with his siblings, the only people besides his dad that he really cares about. opinions. (It’s as if all of his ideas about organizing a business takeover came from watching a TV show like Succession.) During a secret reunion, which, in a nice infantilizing touch, takes place. Set in Kendall’s girls bedroom, he almost persuades his siblings to team up with him against their father. They only hesitate when they realize that Kendall, just like Logan, won’t give up on the CEO award.

In the hands of less proficient Guardians, that kind of narrative rehashing would become bland, but watching the new season, I felt like the succession just got more and more enjoyable with each episode, deepening its core even further as a study of humans. thirst for domination. With its backdrop and cinematic feel, the series has all the attributes of an HBO drama, and it’s often compared to The Sopranos, another show that has documented power struggles that spanned seasons. The most appropriate comparison, however, might be a sitcom. There are times the series feels almost Seinfeldian in its cyclical efforts to capture a group of quirky, mean-spirited characters as they try, over and over again, to unite.

What makes a good sitcom work is its ability to repeat itself with small differences. Kendall is always a weakling who oscillates between complacency and an insatiable thirst for comfort, and Strong is fantastic in his portrayal of this back-and-forth. But in Season 3, he transforms into an Awakened Warrior, which opens up new satirical avenues for the show. Fuck the patriarchy, shouts this missed patriarch to the press on his way to a charity gala. Another life is possible, brother, he told Tom, urging him to leave Logans’ camp. (Fuck you, Plastic Jesus, Shiv tells Kendall at one point, hitting the nail on the head.) He’s also obsessed with tracking the public’s response to his new reputation as a whistleblower, asking Greg to slide the socio-political thermometer upwards. nations ass and take a read. The hapless sidekick checks Twitter and notes that Kendall is the # 1 trending topic, ahead of Tater Tots.

Later, Shiv, whom Logan names as president of Waystars, delivers a speech at a corporate town hall to reassure employees that a new chapter in corporate responsibility has begun. I’m here to tell you: we get it, she said, as we watch a company slam words into the audience with them. As Shiv continues, his voice is drowned out by Nirvanas Rape Me, emerging from a speaker Kendall has placed above the auditorium. The Generation X grunge anthem is meant as a fair signal of alliance with the women who have suffered at the hands of Waystar, but it is a cheap gimmick, an act of solidarity just as pretentious as the largely decorative role of Shiv. (Like Kendall tells her, girls count double now, didn’t you know? It’s only your pacifiers that make you valuable.)

Succession offers no real liberal alternative to the conservative monolith that is Waystar. All attempts to undermine the Logans Empire are toothless, whether they take the form of rote jokes served on a late-night show called The Disruption (the host is played by comedian Ziwe) or The Vision of the future of the business that Kendall describes to her siblings. (Detoxify our brand and we can go supersonic.) Even Shiv, who in previous seasons was described as the progressive Roy, is easily enveloped in the corporate embrace. In Succession, ideological differences do not matter. Arguably the biggest threat to the Logans regime this season is a shareholder in Noah Baumbach (Adrien Brody), who puts the CEO to the test simply by taking him on an idyllic walk.