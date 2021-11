Succession Season 3, Episode 3: Head Spaces and Hullabaloo

First: the not-so-playful sparring, which is getting rougher every minute. At Waystar, Logan and his followers are annoyed by Kendall for an interview where he made noise about the planting of a flag within the company, while saying of his family, I’m just really happy in my life. headspace and hope they are happy in theirs. Roman mercilessly laughs at this in the office, happily tossing the term headspace. (Imitating his brother, Roman adds, I love my kids, uh, Blur Face and Who Cares.) Shiv, however, believes it is time for a more aggressive public response to Kendall, whose accusations and self-glorifying statements dominate the business news. She begins by attending the annual Committee for the Protection and Welfare of Journalists fundraising gala, where she fends off an enemy of ATN by reminding him that her father’s business has supported many local newspapers. She stands up for Logan the only way she knows how: Through the tasteless talking points, she can half convince herself, she believes. Next, Shiv meets Kendall; and this is where this episode starts to take a turn. He offers a sweet quasi-excuse for his misogynistic rant on their last meeting. (Maybe I threw some ugly stones.) But when she tries to get him to promise that he won’t cause an ugly scene upon entering Waystar’s offices, he smiles. Seeing her sister do the kind of thankless public hacking job that was her job makes her say, seriously, look at this. It’s you now. I’m sorry for you. Worse than winning the pity of his brothers, Shiv may have given him an idea. Kendall actually decides, almost on a whim, to show up at the Waystar Building, hoping to generate more positive publicity through an act of open rebellion. The entire streak Kendall walks in, just before Shiv arranges an employee town hall, is incredibly tense, as no one really knows what right he has to remove him from. That’s something that stands out a lot in this episode: the right chain of command in this new reality where Logan claims, for legal and PR reasons, that he’s no longer in command. Can Gerri make a deal with the Israelis without Logans’ approval? Should Waystars security follow Logans’ orders while Kendall is still technically an employee and a shareholder trying to pass? Can staff refuse to admit court officials with summons? Can Logan threaten his ex-pal, the President of the United States, with bad ATN coverage if the Justice Department doesn’t back down?

