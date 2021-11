Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Gather All Their Kids For Halloween Family Photo

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin ‘rally’ to throw last-minute Halloween party for their six children as part of the ongoing investigation into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins from a pistol shot by Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust” just 10 days earlier. Hilaria Baldwin shared a series of photos on Instagram Family Sunday dressed in their costumes, including 8 month old daughter Maria Lucia and 1 year old son Eduardo in neon ’80s style workout clothes. “Being a parent through this has been an intense experience, to say the least,” Hilaria wrote. “Today we got together to give them a vacation. Last minute costumes a bit of a mishmash but they were so happy and it warmed my mom’s heart. “Happy Halloween, from the Baldwinitos. They give us. We send you.” Hilaria, 37, is dressed in a spider costume to match those worn by Maria and their daughter Carmen, 8, while Alec, 63, is disguised as a creature from the classic children’s book “Where the Wild Things Are”. They are also joined by sons Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, and Romeo, 3, in various costumes. The Baldwin Halloween family arrived the day the Hutchins family held a private funeral for the 42-year-old woman and mother, who was killed on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico. Investigators are focusing on how the propeller pistol was loaded with a real bullet, which hit Hutchins in the chest during filming on October 21 and also injured director Joel Souza in the shoulder. Alec Baldwin made his first on-camera comments about the shooting on Saturday when he addressed the paparazzi following him and his family in Manchester, Vermont. “It’s an active investigation,” he said. “A woman died. She was my friend. Baldwin added that they were “a very well oiled crew making a movie and then this horrible event happened.” Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, who was the gunsmith responsible for guns on the set, challenged this characterization in a statement through her lawyer. She also previously said she had “no idea” where the live bullet in the propeller pistol came from. The whole production has become unsafe due to various factors, including the lack of safety meetings, ”said Gutierrez-Reed. Sources close to the production disputed Gutierrez-Reed’s claim about the security meetings. The sources told NBC News that three full safety meetings had taken place since production began, including one on the day of the incident. “No one was looking to cut corners or save money. Everything was done according to union guidelines and in full cooperation with the unions,” the sources told NBC News in an email. The film’s production company also said it was not made aware of any safety complaints during filming. “While we appreciate Ms. Gutierrez-Reed’s statement, I think it raises more questions than answers,” Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza told Miguel Almaguer TODAY Monday. Related:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.today.com/parents/parents/alec-hilaria-baldwin-rally-kids-together-halloween-family-photo-rcna4220 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos