



CHARLOTTE – Kenny Chesney arrives at Bank of America Stadium on April 30, 2022. The lineup for the recently announced stadium tour includes winners of three GRAMMYs,Dan + Shay, ACM and CMA vocal group of the year in title,Former Domination, and double nominated for the next CMA Awards,Carly Pearce. “When we realized we weren’t going to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years before seeing my most favorite people in the world,” the eight-time artist said. year. Kenny chesney in front of his Here and now 2022 Stadium Tour presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum and powered by MARATHON, scheduled to launch April 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. “My favorite place in the world is wherever we all meet. They are strong. They are strong. They love music. But most importantly, they live life every second for all its value! They inspire me, and i wanna get out and go creating the biggest night of summer all once we go on stage. “Putting this training together has been awesome,” Chesney continues. “We have Dan + Shay, who continue to break records with their music and burned it down on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite, which keeps getting better, Former Domination it’s almost like it wouldn’t be a stadium show without them! and one of my new friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs. “ Starting with Pearce, a current CMA singer and nominated for Album of the Year, the show kicks off with a woman who honed her skills as a teenager doing five shows a day in Dollywood and has since dominated. the charts on country radio. After Pearce is No Shoes Nation frontrunner Old Dominion, four-time reigning ACM and three-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year, as the momentum only grows. To complete the opening sets, Dan + Shay, the duo who broke streaming records and created their own soul and fluid country track with hits such as “10,000 Hours”, “Speechless” and “Tequila”, as they take their power of positive energy to new levels. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 12, 2021, but you have the option of accessing tickets in advance. Sign up for the Kenny Chesney presale (November 5 at 12 p.m.) and receive alerts on upcoming concerts and events. For more information and to purchase tickets for all dates, visit www.KennyChesney.com.

