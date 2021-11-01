Kal Penn reveals sexuality, announces engagement to partner for 11 years





Kal Penn surprised everyone this week not only by publicly revealing himself as gay, but also by announcing that he has been engaged and busy planning a wedding with his partner for 11 years, Josh. In his new memoirs published on Tuesday, You can’t be serious, the actor shares how he and Josh met and fell in love while living in Washington, DC I’ve always been very public with everyone I’ve personally interacted with, Penn said People on their relationship. Whether it’s someone I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are going out or if we are talking to friends. I am really happy to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents and my brother, four of whom I am the closest in the family, are quite calm. They don’t like attention and avoid the limelight. But the old one Obama A White House staff member added that it was important for him to share this side of himself and be as honest as possible with his readers, while respecting his family’s desire for privacy. Understand the story [in the book], of how to respect who they really are, telling my story which includes: my professional life, both in Hollywood and Washington, it includes my love life with Josh and how we met, it includes my parents, as far as I’m ‘I’m willing to share stories about their upbringing,’ he says. So that was the most important thing for me. I wanted my story to be authentic from my perspective and told in a way that makes you feel like you really know me. In the book, Penn remembers her and her fiancé’s first date didn’t seem to be successful after Josh arrived at his apartment with a pack of 18 Coors Light and immediately put the TV in NASCAR. I thought, that’s obviously not going to work, he said. I have a day off at the White House and this guy casually watches the cars turn left? Next thing you know, it’s been a few months and we watch NASCAR every Sunday. I’m like, what’s going on? I wanted the reader to appreciate the love and humor through all of these stories. He concludes: The purpose of writing this book was to make the reader feel like we were drinking beer together. I thought, if we’re supposed to feel like we’re having a beer together, then I want to take you into my stories and I want you to experience them with the same joy that I have experienced them. This is how my friends met my parents and Josh as they got to know them over the past 10 years. More great stories from Vanity Show Sparring and slurring with Gore Vidal

