Kal Penn reveals he’s gay, engaged to partner for 11 years

Actor Kal Penn has confirmed he is gay and engaged. The news precedes the Tuesday release of his new memoir.

In her upcoming book, You Cant Be Serious, the Harold & Kumar star says she fell in love with her future husband, Josh, with whom he has been dating for 11 years. In an interview with People magazine, Penn considered going public about her sexuality and planning a wedding with someone who hates attention.

I have always been very public with everyone I have personally interacted with. Whether it’s someone I meet at a bar, whether Josh and I were going out or talking to friends, Penn told People in an interview posted Sunday.

I am really happy to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents and my brother, four of whom I am the closest in the family, are quite calm. They don’t like attention and avoid the limelight.

The 44-year-old former named survivor also spoke about his personal journey to his gender identity, which he discovered relatively late in life compared to many other people.

There is no timeline for this stuff, he said. People find out about their problems at different times in their lives, so I’m glad I did when I did.

As for discussing his love life with his parents and close friends, Penn said he felt very supported by everyone and very lucky that his coming out process was positive, given that everyone world has different experiences with this.

I know it sounds wacky, but it’s true: when you ever told your Indian parents and the South Asian community that you were planning to become an actor for a living, all the conversations that went follow are very easy, he said.

They’re just like, Yeah, okay.

In You Cant Be Serious, Penn talks about growing up as a second generation immigrant in New Jersey, trying to break into Hollywood, resisting racist auditions (Yeah, I remember you, Sabrina the teenage witch and son of the mask, he teased on Instagram), doing his stoner comedy Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle and working in the White House during Barack Obama’s presidency.

He also remembers his first date with his fiancé, who showed up to his house with a big pack of beers and immediately put NASCAR on TV.

I thought, that’s obviously not going to work, he told People. I have a day off at the White House and this guy casually watches the cars turn left?

Next thing you know, it’s been a few months and I was watching NASCAR every Sunday. I’m like, what’s going on? I wanted the reader to appreciate the love and humor through all of these stories.

On Instagram, Penn said he was especially proud to post You Cant Be Serious after working on the book for four and a half years. Currently, Penn is busy promoting her memoir and planning her nuptials.

Obviously I’m engaged to a man and our families will be there for the wedding, he told People.

The big disagreement now is whether this is a big wedding or a small wedding. I want the great Indian wedding. Josh … [has said]Or we could just do a quick 20 minute thing with our families and that’s it. So we have to meet halfway.