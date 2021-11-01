The Souvenir Part II lifts the curtain on growing up and making movies

In 2019, A24 published Memory, british filmmaker Joanna hoggs semi-autobiographical tale about a young, upper-class woman involved with an older man. Their relationship is sometimes tender and often strained. The young woman, Julie (Honor to Swinton Byrne), is also a film student, and is constantly criticized by her boyfriend, Anthony (Tom burke) who says he works for the foreign service and has even benefited financially.

Pig monitoring, The Remembrance Part II, now in theaters, begins shortly after Anthony’s death from an overdose. As Julie grapples with her death, she begins to get metaphorically sober by going to school more often and interacting with her peers again. She also has to deal with their assessments of her both as a director and as a person as she embarks on the project for her very intimate graduation film. It’s a complex two-part tale that deserves more attention and dissection, now that Hoggs’ entire view of Julie’s story is complete.

Below, Vanity Show Editors Yohana Desta and Cassie da Costa discuss the Part IIs themes, resonances and performances as well as Hoggs’ sometimes surprising approach to bringing the second part of this story to the screen.

Yohana that: If Joanna Hogg had only made the first installment of Memory, that would have been quite nice. It’s a beautiful story, an elegant and carefully crafted film that trembles at heart. Corn The Remembrance Part IIa continuation of the story, although Hogg was opposed to labeling it a sequel, for me the most successful of the diptych. I feel this for several reasons, but first, what do you think overall?

Cassie da Costa: Tome, Part II is a more rigorous extension of the first, in that we see Julie forced to ultimately collaborate with her classmates in order to make her graduation film. In Memory, shes so consumed by her exciting, but dark and tumultuous relationship with Elder Anthony; we hardly see her showing up to school or interacting with people her age. This time, her peers push her to look at her time with Anthony, whom she stages in her student film, without the same self-interested naivety. In turn, this emerging clarity in the ideas of the films prompts Hogg to take more formal risks and question why she is doing what she does as a filmmaker. That way it’s her 8 .

Of the : I think that’s precisely what feels so electric about the second movie, although I’m admittedly a movie-on-movie fanatic. Memories from Hoggs Film School are so exquisitely detailed, and she’s not afraid to paint Julie in an unflattering light as a character she discovers how to become a director. I both loved and hated watching her argue with her classmates; loved because he was so naturalistic and rich in tension, hated because the portrait of Hoggs from upper school is rendered with painful precision. This roundtable of skeptical professors casually gutting Julie’s work was one of the scariest things I’ve seen all year.

on the side : It really was! The old serious teachers told her that she had to follow her initial plan to make a working-class, realistic and austere film, totally outside her experience and, it seems, her knowledge.

One area in which I know you and feel different, however, on which opinions differ is in Hoggs’ choice to move away from the well-lit naturalism of apartments and hallways and towards theatrical abstraction, re-enacting Julie’s experiences as a sort of nightmarish but also dreamlike passage. . That moment (reminded me of the overwhelming stylistic approach of film and opera director Werner Schroeter, or famous Schroeter-inspired filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder).

This is the first time in the film that we see (the ghost of) Anthony. I; in one scene, Julie wears an elaborate mask of her image while walking slowly through a mirrored room. This passage, towards the end of the film, brings to life Julie’s statement of defiance to her teachers at this roundtable where she basically says: I want to do the things that I imagined in my head. Hoggs films, in general, can be deeply naturalistic, rooted in what appears to be real, accessible imagery. But in Part II, she’s momentarily pushed to abandon this simplicity and opt for something more visually disruptive and imaginative. It moved me!