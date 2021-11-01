celebrity halloween costumesExBulletin







toggle legend Theo Wargo / Getty Images for HS

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for HS The only thing better than celebrating Halloween is to discover the internet’s best costumes the next morning (preferably with leftover candy in hand). Here is a non-exhaustive list of some of Team Live Blog’s favorites. The singer Lizzo was unrecognizable because The Mandalorian Baby Yoda. Cardi B killed the game as Morticia Addams, while Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their kids moonlighted as the Addams family as well. Horror movie lover LeBron James dressed up as Freddy Kreuger, whose he has a real tattoo. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom set the bar for couples’ costumes high, dressed as a vaccine and healthcare worker. Harry Styles performed at one of his “Harryween” shows dressed as The Wizard of Oz the heroine Dorothy (and a clown To the other). This Lizzie McGuire Movie Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas and actress Olivia DeJonge group costume got a enthusiasmstick thumbs up of “Lizzie” herself. Lil Nas X went as Voldemort, or as he put it, “whoever is to be called by your name”. The rapper too posed like Seth Powers of Ned declassified school survival guide. Ariana Grande referred her to the 1950s as “Miss Creature from the Black Lagoon”. Singer Bebe Rexha transformed into Anna Nicole Smith to recreate the late model’s infamous 1994 marriage to J. Howard Marshall II. Janelle Monaeis The Grinch (and Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde), thanks to a talented team of costume designers, makeup artists and filmmakers. And Steve Buscemi greeted other kids fully dressed as its own meme. This story originally appeared on the Morning edition live blog.

