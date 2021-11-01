Snapchat’s deal with NBCUniversal brings audio from The Office, SNL, Shrek and more to your shots





Snapchats just signed an agreement with NBCUniversal will bring the audio of Office, Bridesmaids, Parks and recreation, Saturday Night Live, and more to the platform (via Hollywood journalist). Users can add the audio clips to their snaps just like TikTok and then send them to their friends. Anyone who receives a clip with the audio of an NBC title can swipe up to view more information about the content. Press the Play this sound button to show users the streaming services they can use to watch the show or movie. Ben Schwerin, senior vice president of content and partnerships at Snapchat, said in a statement to Hollywood journalist: NBCUniversal has an iconic catalog and we know Snapchatters will love adding quotes from their favorite movies and series to their Snaps to help express the moment perfectly. In October of last year, Snapchat signed deals with Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell Music, and more, allowing users to add music to their snaps. The platform also rolled out a TikTok-like feature called Spotlight, which allows users to view a vertical stream of short videos. In addition to paying users for creating the most popular Spotlight clips, Snapchat also attracts creators by adding challenges that reward users who apply selected goals, participate in certain activities, and use specific sounds in their Spotlights. Snapchats is expanding its audio offerings is likely in response to the growing popularity of TikToks from 2021, TikTok has 1 billion users, compared to Snapchats’ user base of only 293 million. (Disclosure: Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal, is also an investor in Vox Media, The edgeparent company.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/1/22757095/snapchat-nbcuniversal-audio-office-snl-shrek-tiktok The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos