Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce





After two years of postponement, Kenny Chesney will finally return to the stadium stages next April and he will reward the patience of his “No Shoes Nation” with a stacked list of opening acts. The country star has just announced the special guests for his 2022 “Here And Now” stadium tour, which will stop at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on May 28. The group includes country duo Dan + Shay, who are currently headlining in the wake of their new album “Good Things”. Country group Old Dominion and Carly Pearce, who are in the midst of an artistic breakthrough with their very personal album “29”, are also in the game. Chesney had originally planned to hit the road in 2020 following his latest album, “Here and Now”. The pandemic forced him to initially postpone the stadium tour until 2021. Last March, he pushed back his touring plans to 2022, citing “varying local statuses and practices and social distancing” which “would mean that a good percentage of people could not come to the show (s)” . Meanwhile, Chesney’s performance plans evolved as well. He promised “a whole new show” with “new programming, a lot of new music and a lot of songs that people are coming to hear.” The tour kicks off April 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and concludes with a two-night evening at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. On August 26-27. Kenny Chesney 2022 Tour Dates April 23: Raymond James StadiumTampa, Florida. April 30: Bank of America StadiumCharlotte, North Carolina May 7: Busch StadiumSt. Louis, Mo. May 14: American Family FieldMilwaukee, Wisconsin. May 21: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. May 28: Nissan StadiumNashville, Tennessee. June 4: AT&T StadiumArlington, Texas June 11: Heinz FieldPittsburgh, Pennsylvania. June 18: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. June 25: Soldier FieldChicago, Ill. July 2: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri. July 9 ***: Bobcat StadiumBozeman, Mont. July 16: Lumen FieldSeattle, Washington. July 23: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA July 30: Empower Field in Mile High Denver, Colorado. August 6: US Bank StadiumMinneapolis, Minn. August 13: MetLife StadiumEast Rutherford, NJ August 18 **: Historic Crew StadiumColumbus, Ohio August 20: Ford FieldDetroit, Michigan. August 26: Gillette StadiumFoxborough, Mass. August 27: Gillette StadiumFoxborough, Mass. ** Information on the sale to be determined; Old Dominion will not be on that date. *** Dan + Shay will not be on this date.

