Halluci Nation brings signature powwow stage to Minneapolis – The Minnesota Daily





The Canada-based music duo mixed electronics with traditional Indigenous styles of music in their Wednesday night show at the Cedar Cultural Center.

Based in Ottawa, the capital of Canada, a metropolitan area of ​​over a million citizens, The Halluci Nation (formerly known as A Tribe Called Red) has long pursued a mission larger than music itself. The musical duo, Bear Witness and 2oolman (originally from the Mohawk and Cayuga First Nations, respectively) were back in the United States for the first time since the pandemic on Wednesday to perform their signature blend of electronic and Indigenous music called the powwow step at Cedar Cultural. Center, which is launching its 2021 tour. Wednesday’s show reflected their goal of creating a safe space for Indigenous viewers. Many at the show donned long braids, intricately beaded earrings, and an assortment of Stop Line 3 outfits. It was the Halluci Nations’ first indoor show since the pandemic began nearly a year ago. and half. Even though the masks were optional for the fully vaccinated public, many still chose to wear one. It is not always easy to claim a place as an Indigenous person in an urban center, because it is always expected that it does not exist, Bear Witness said. Although figures show that 45% of Indigenous people in Canada and 72% of Indigenous people in the United States currently live in urban areas, Indigenous activists say this reality is rarely portrayed in mainstream media. I think it’s really important for non-natives to see the way we represent ourselves today because it’s something that’s made completely invisible. Most people, if they have any idea of ​​Indigenous culture, it’s something very much in the past, Bear Man said. The Halluci Nation and its powwow subgenre bring common powwow values ​​to concert halls. Incorporating tradition through indigenous singing samples and ever-heavy drums, The Halluci Nation uses elements of contemporary dance genres, such as reggaeton or dubstep, to create space for Indian audiences on modern dance floors. . Many of The Halluci Nations shows feature background videos. This one, however, opted for a pair of dancers in brightly colored outfits that ranged from tasseled powwow badges to Nike Air Max and sweatshirts that resembled the wardrobe of hip-hop dancers. One of the two dancers, still focused on her complicated footwork, looked young enough to still be in college. The other was prone to sudden bursts of breakdancing and pulled out five hoops for a swing-lap final. Needless to say, the dance was more than sufficient as a very unique visual element to the culture of the Halluci Nations. Especially in a town like this, you’re going to see a concentration of Indigenous people that you might not see in a club, Bear Witness said of the largely Indigenous audience at their show. Wednesday wasn’t the Halluci Nations’ first performance in Minneapolis, and they don’t expect it to be their last. [Minneapolis is] always a good stop on the road, we have a lot of people here, 2oolman said. The powwow step band released their fourth studio album this year titled One More Saturday Night, and have announced plans to release more new content soon. Me and Bear have kind of a groove right now, we’re already on our next project, 2oolman said.

