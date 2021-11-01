Gaming giant Caesars Entertainment could derail Reno’s planned bike path

by Dana Gentry, Nevada Current

The plan seemed solid. Provide the growing number of University of Nevada at Reno students residing in hotels and rentals a secure, direct and dedicated path for bikes, scooters and skateboards through the decaying downtown area to in Midtown, a prosperous area south of UNR.

Students are essentially cut off unless they want to walk or drive in the area, which is really crowded, Ky Plaskon, president of the Truckee Meadows Bike Alliance, said in an interview. Between Midtown and college is downtown Reno, a sort of dead zone of closed shops, pawn shops, and fake storefronts.

An amount of $ 140,000 funded by taxpayers to study of three alternatives, including adjacent Virginia Street, settled on Center Street as the best route.

It’s a forehand from point A to point B, Plaskon says. Other alternatives forced cyclists to mingle with traffic, he says, creating impending disaster.

The $ 13 million plan has obtained preliminary approvals and the Regional Transportation Center has started work on the design, which is about a third complete, officials said.

Then came the letter from attorney Michael Pagni of McDonald Carano on behalf of three adjacent Virginia Street casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment Inc. Circus Circus, Eldorado and Silver Legacy asking the RTC to consider new transportation investments along the Virginia Street corridor to revitalize the downtown core and create a clean, safe and attractive destination.

The company, Pagni says, was asked by the RTC to comment.

Center Street in downtown Reno, Nevada Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno

When Caesars Entertainment realized that thousands of people could cycle downtown, but not directly in front of their casinos, the company objected to the approved plan, Plaskon said, saying that despite studies of engineering, she thought Virginia Street in front of their casinos would be better for a bike lane. Caesars also requested another study.

We understand that the initial studies considered Center Street as a possible location; However, we believe Virginia Street is a more appropriate hallway, Pagni wrote in the letter to the RTC. Virginia Street generally has fewer vehicles and slower traffic than (sic) Center Street. Additionally, Virginia Street provides better access to retail and other commercial uses likely to be frequented by cyclists. The activation of Virginia Street with cycle connectivity is more aligned with current and future development plans.

Now the city and the RTC are backing up and commissioning a study to create downtown locations. City council members except Jenny Brekhus, who voted against a reshuffle, say the new effort does not mean the end of the Center Street plan.

But a June email from RTC director Bill Thomas, obtained by Current, says the Center Street plan is on hold.

Suspending the project after the completion of the 30% project plans was my decision. We consulted with key city staff about this hiatus, but it was neither initiated nor encouraged by them, Thomas wrote to various interested parties, including Reno and Washoe County officials. I determined that facts / questions of material importance had arisen, so further evaluation was warranted before proceeding to the final design.

An August report from the RTC notes that no concerns have surfaced.

So what is the relationship between the two? Shouldn’t we finish one before moving on to the next? Brekhus asked in an interview. We were working on Center Street, then all of a sudden, out of nowhere, Lets do Virginia Street. And the question is, well, what’s going on with Center Street? So it was like pulling teeth to understand.

Pagni, the lawyer representing the hotels, said by email that the hotels were not opposed to considering other alignments. He declined to say if that included a bike path that bypassed the Virginia Street casinos.

Trying to hold elected officials to account who approved this and made a commitment.

Brekhus says the design phase of the RTC may have revealed legitimate concerns about the Center Street plan.

But present them in a public setting in the context of this project and the technical nature of this project, she said. Don’t be part of a bait and change streets.

RTC’s project manager in Washoe, Maria PazFernandez, said the design of the Center Street project is continuing and the RTC is still finalizing details regarding the final scope of the project, which will also include the results of the project. the Downtown Placemaking study. Based on these results, the 30% design plans may need to be adjusted to better complement the vision for downtown Reno.

An August RTC report identifies no concerns about the Center Street project, but notes that Virginia Street is seen as an alternative.

The City of Reno and the Washoe County Regional Transportation Commission gave in, halting the project midway through and spending $ 150,000 to re-survey the area in an attempt to solve a fundamental problem facing the downtown. town of Reno, Plaskon said.

But RTC executive director Bill Thomas says the project only received initial approval.

What seems to be either misunderstood or intentionally ignored (we have explained this on several occasions) is that the initial approval was needed to allow us to go ahead and spend public funds on this. potential project, Thomas said via email. This approval was a necessary but not final approval of the project.

They study and study and study, Brekhus said of Washoe’s RTC, but then they have a real problem matching that to their programming. And I’m concerned that this is where these are going.

The University Students Senate said in a letter that it supports the Center Street Protected Bike Path, which UNR recently announced it hopes to rename University Street. A spokesperson for UNR President Brian Sandoval said we did not have enough information at the moment to comment.

The study to re-examine the location of the project on Virginia Street drew a letter of support and 16 opposition, City of Reno officials noted in September.

Mayor Hillary Schieve said at the Sept. 8 meeting that those who oppose another look at Virginia Street are igniting the process. She did not respond to Currents’ request for comment.

There are a lot of people behind the scenes who are really concerned about how this has turned out, Plaskon says. Trying to hold elected officials to account who approved this and made a commitment.

But city officials say the design process revealed concerns, such as the removal of 80 parking spots on Center Street 25 in Midtown, where a loss of parking is hurting business. The remaining 55 spaces would be transferred to downtown Reno.

A bike rack in downtown Reno.

Plaskon says the Bike Alliance is working to educate business owners that the loss of vehicle parking would be offset by cyclists.

You currently have a parking problem. People can’t find parking, so they don’t go. When you put a cycle path, a protected path and you put a parking lot for bikes, then instead of losing 80 customers, you have gained a thousand because people want to come and can come, whereas at the moment, they can’t, he said.

Reno City Councilor Neoma Jardon says the suggestion that the placemaker study denies the approved bike bath for Center Street is a sort of crazy theory conspiracy. She said the council makes sure that taxpayer dollars are spent in the right way in the right places so they don’t have to go back and redo them. I think this frustrates our taxpayers considerably.

Plaskon says duplicating its efforts is exactly what the board is doing.

What they basically do is start over by doing another study. And that’s not good, he said. This is not the way we do things in government.

