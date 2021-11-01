Asian comedy festival is coming to town

After months / years / an emotional eternity of social deprivation and enforced isolation, Santa Monica will host a Laughter Celebration this month with the Crazy Woke Asians Kung Pow Festival.

Spread over four days, the festival features more than 50 Asian American comedians from Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Florida, San Francisco and Canada in 30 shows. There will be an opening reception, traditional sets, an industry panel, a final showdown with public voting and a closing night. The festival also includes the Shane Wang Crazy Woke Asians Youth Stand Up Comedy Camp will offer fifteen students aged 15 and over the opportunity to learn stand up comedy craft and perform on stage at the end of the camp.

Hosting this festival at this point presents a unique set of risks and rewards. The world is slowly emerging from the pandemic that has isolated everyone from each other and created a sense of fear around public gatherings. It is also a pandemic that has massively amplified hatred towards Asians.

Executive producer Kiki Yeung said the show had sold out nationwide in Seattle, New York, San Diego and although the genesis of the show predated COVID, the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes and even the Current political overtones of awakened the show grew to meet its moment in history.

People want to see more Asian comedians and they don’t think we’re all saying the same things, she said. Because it’s the thing before [Covid] with the shows the booker would think oh, we need one asian, we don’t want three because they’ll tell the same jokes. But in reality, there is me, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, we really do not have the same experience. A part of [the comedians] happen to be Asian, but they were born in the United States.

Actor / comedian Danny Plom said comedy is a chance to talk about the reality of the moment.

I think if we can shed more light and more laughter on these kinds of topics, then they kind of take the tension away, he said. And I hope these people who are angry or violent for whatever reason, they can kind of take a step back and just listen to what we have to say about this unconscious anger that they have.

Comedian and actress Sonya Vai said she enjoys being part of an event that challenges Hollywood stereotypes about performers, audiences and entertainment.

That’s what things like that do because the audience that comes to see isn’t just a homogeneous audience, it’s not just an audience from East or South Asia. It’s everyone, eh. Its people who love comedy.

Plom is well aware of the impact of Covids on performance having tested positive during acting work. He said that thanks to his vaccine he did not develop any symptoms but he understands how the pandemic has altered behavior and said the public is ready for some social interaction.

From the shows I did, they don’t necessarily heckle as much as they used to, he said. It’s all the more so because they’re just happy to be there, happy to have fun. They’re more engaging and listen to a performance when you’re on stage compared to the normal comic book show they go to, and they might get a little too loose and, you know, heckle the comedian and go wild or drink too much. I’m sure it always happens, but from the shows I did I saw that they were more excited to go out than, you know, to go crazy in the house.

Vai had a similar experience when she came back on stage. She said pandemic shutdowns killed comedy as we know it, but the loss of live programming underscored the importance of laughter and the need to recognize the trials of life.

She said artists need to recognize that mindsets have changed while helping everyone move forward.

So I think the most important thing is to approach it on stage and then talk about how to break free from it, she said. I want to have other things I would like to talk about besides the pandemic, but I think a lot of it is about the world is different and we have to laugh. And one of the things that I’ve found as things have opened up, and the shows that I’ve done in person, is that people want to laugh. You know, before the pandemic, a lot of times I would go to shows and people would have their arms folded, and almost had that attitude of making me laugh. And now it’s more common, when people want to laugh, they want to be able to see the bright side, because that’s what helps us heal.

Plom said that while social commentary is part of the comedy function, the goal is still to make people laugh.

Listen, we have an amazing lineup of Asian comedians from all over the world coming to perform tonight, and if you’re ready to come laugh and hear culture in a new light, and really see Asian comedians come together to make you laugh for good cause, go out, have fun, he said.

Admission to the shows is $ 25 in advance, wine or non-alcoholic drink included; $ 30 at the door. Doors open 30 minutes before show time. Tickets are available online at https://www.santamonicaplayhouse.com/cwokungpow.html. For more information visit http://www.crazywokeasians.com (Tickets can only be pre-booked online through a link or website, or purchased the same day at the door.) Santa Monica Playhouse: 1211 Fourth St. Shows are on November 11 from 16 12:30 p.m. to midnight, November 12 at 7:00 p.m. to midnight, Nov 13 12 p.m. to midnight, Nov 14 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

[email protected]