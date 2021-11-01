NFT + Entertainment: a special report

2021 is the year of the NFT.

So far, niche blockchain-based non-fungible tokens have exploded in popularity in the first quarter, with worldwide sales on the Ethereum blockchain approaching $ 1 billion in the second quarter of 2021, an astonishing increase of 105 times the $ 9 million. dollars in sales observed in the second quarter of 2020.

NFT + Entertainment’s special report on Varietal Intelligence Platforms clarifies not only what they are, but also how they are currently being used by Hollywood and where the booming market could go.

As the data based on NFT’s sales on Ethereum clearly shows, the most popular types currently are collectibles, which include most, if not all, of entertainment-related NFTs. These can come in the form of collaborations with popular collectibles such as CryptoKitties cartoons, exclusive add-ons to album releases that offer real benefits, or scenes from famous or notable shows or events. Soon, they’ll even include NFTs overlaid on tickets sold for sporting events and concerts.

Note that sales of popular sports, such as NBA Top Shot, take place on blockchains other than Ethereum (Top Shot is based on Flow, for example), but Ethereum data suggests that the recent surge in NFT sales is led by collectibles and therefore entertainment-based products.

VIP + has partnered with GetWizer Consumer Insights to assess US consumers’ interest in NFTs (an in-depth analysis of the data is available in our September Demographic Divide report). A key conclusion: the overall interest in the phenomenon is strongest among 15-29 year olds, with 52% interested in at least one of the categories measured. This percentage drops sharply with age, with only 12% of people aged 60 and over say they are likely to commit.

This is the biggest hurdle that NFTs have to overcome. With their cryptic name and blockchain base, it’s very easy for people less digitally savvy to dismiss what might sound like techno-mumbo-jumbo.

But with entertainment companies ranging from TicketMaster to Panini offering simplistic functions for NFT purchases within their existing platforms, that can change over time. This will have to be done for NFTs to achieve full market penetration.