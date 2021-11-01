



Mathew S. Rosengart, shareholder in Greenberg Traurig’s Los Angeles office, was named a Sports, Gaming and Entertainment Law Pioneer in 2021 by the National Law Journal, which recognizes top lawyers who “made great marks” and are “agents of change” in these areas. ANGELS, November 1, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Matthieu S. Rosengart, shareholder of Greenberg Traurig’s Angels Office, was named a Sports, Gaming and Entertainment Law Pioneer in 2021 by the National Law Journal, which recognizes leading lawyers who have “made great marks” and are “agents of change” in these industries. Rosengart was also recently honored by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the leading litigators in Angels who are “masters of their profession”, “superb litigation specialists” and “the lawyers you want in your corner”, while also being named one of the top 100 lawyers in the State of california by the Daily Journal. Rosengart has served as lead counsel in numerous matters of national and international significance, with a client list including an A list Hollywood talents such as Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sean Penn, Britney spears, and Steven spielberg, leading film and television production companies, and companies ranging from Verizon to Facebook. He was recently recognized twice in The American Lawyer’s “Litigator of the Week” column, for winning a high-profile case going from “defense to offense” for the NBA superstar. Jimmy butler in a case involving Rosengart’s innovative use of the California Talent Agency Act and after obtaining the suspension of Britney spears father as custodian of his estate. Rosengart has also long been recognized as one of the leading litigators in media and entertainment by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter in their annual “Legal Impact” and Top 100 “Power Lawyer” reports. The story continues About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2,300 lawyers at 40 locations in United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity and innovation, and is consistently listed as one of the largest firms in the United States on Law360 400 and among the Top 25 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral in regarding its energy consumption in the office and Mansfield Rule 4.0 Plus certified. The Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Media contact Lourdes Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212-801-2131, [email protected] Twitter SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP

