Art by Anne Lambert at the Danforth Art Museum in Framingham State

FRAMINGHAM Instead of painting, an eclectic mix of artists from the region use old muffin pans, crispy bathroom scales and love letters from Vietnam in provocative but fun exhibits at the Danforth Art Museum at Framingham State University.

Organized by the director and curator of the museum Jessica Roscio, three thematic exhibitions reveal the imaginative ways in which several artists have given a second life to found objects through innovative works that push the limits of their art.

Showcasing works by Anne Lambert, The Way Things Go takes visitors through five decades of her evolving art that ranges from drawings, paintings and photographs to the mixed media assemblages of the late artist who transformed mundane objects into something. powerfully expressive thing.

In Found and Gifted, Framingham Statealnus Dan Dowd explores the role of the artist in converting seemingly mundane objects into works of art that exemplify the idea that one person’s waste is another person’s treasure.

Complementing these exhibits, works from Danforth’s permanent collection, as well as Sally Brecher’s pandemic-inspired glass houses, explore how these artists have used found or reused objects in intriguing works that are on display in the hallway. main museum.

Responding to growing interest in Native American cultures, traditions and aesthetics, a captivating new exhibition, Indigenous Voices in Contemporary Art, curated by Collections Director Rachel Passannante, features intriguing works by former FSC student Yellow Quick-to-See Smith and Duane Slick along with pottery by four artisans from the Hopi and Pueblo clans.

We are delighted to invite the community to come and see these great new exhibits at the Danforth Museum, Roscio said. We are especially proud that two of our exhibiting artists are also alumni of Framingham State University.

It’s like being in Anne Lambert’s studio

Upon entering The Way Things Go in the Weinberg Family Gallery, visitors may feel like they have been invited to Lambert’s studio to observe the results of his career-long commitment to following his creative imagination at through multiple genres, from traditional forms to the originality of its subsequent mix. media parts and assemblies.

From the earliest prints and paintings in Vincent Van Gogh’s vibrant palette to, she began to incorporate found objects such as an old lantern, old-fashioned shoes, and a sepia-tinted photo of Florence Nightingale into assemblages that were both whimsical and deep.

Raised in the Midwest, Lambert, who died in 2019, came to the East to work in a studio at Waltham Mills and other locations in the region.

Roscio said that Lambert’s juxtaposition of mismatched objects for his assemblages was as deliberately planned as the brushstrokes painted on his earlier works.

Anything can be an art object, said Roscio. Everything can be used creatively.

Look around the gallery and see how Lambert breathed new life into familiar objects in his boundary-pushing assemblages.

A roller skate, a dilapidated suitcase with a Cunard Line sticker and a slipper that has seen better days have been fashioned into a chimerical assemblage titled Getting Out of Town that expresses with a dismal spirit the alienation of leaving things and places behind.

Titled Long Engagement, two dented buckets propped up with handles intertwined against each other might suggest a long-time married couple who have survived many hardships or a marriage that has lasted too long.

The medium changes and things evolve but sincerity and creativity are constants, Lambert said of his own work. … (My) work is a mixture of wonder, discovery, recovery and the joy of doing things.

Roscio said the exhibits are not displayed chronologically, but are sometimes shown alongside works from other decades to suggest, in Lambert’s words, the significant body of art devoted to the creation of new things.

Visitors might stop when they see a battered wooden door leaning against the wall of Waltham Mills where it had a studio.

Lambert encourages visitors to think of the magical gate to Narnia, the Rashomon gate from the Japanese tale of the elusive character of truth, or perhaps the entrance to a childhood playhouse where the innocence never died?

A few feet away, an enigmatic 2014 piece titled See Saw features an old board bearing the image of an eye, a flattened can, a metal cap of unknown use as well as a quote from poet Emily Dickinson: Much madness is divinest sense.

Open the door to Lambert’s studio. Looked.

In the adjacent gallery, visitors who see mixed media assemblages made from discarded clothing, rusty metal, and a mop wringer might wonder: What can art be made of?

Artist Dan Dowd: He’s from Upton

After watching Dan Dowd: Found and Gifted, they’re likely to decide just about anything an artist repurposes to create something new.

Growing up in Upton, the former FSC student recalled digging through junkyards and dumps with his father for treasures like old tubs that could be used for other purposes around the home.

Self-proclaimed artist, nosy and conservationist, Dowd uses yesterday’s waste to build the art of tomorrow.

Visitors will see several portraits of friends made from a polyester shirt, worn curtains and other pieces of fabric commonly found in the Salvation Army. Maybe they’ll wonder about an old thermos in a filthy laundry tub called Milk Milk Lemonade.

Or they could imagine what a knee crushes their throat feels like after seeing a series of stimulating items for George Floyd that include worn out leather work gloves, thrown away by someone who no longer needed them. .

Visitors will logically wonder what distinguishes a masterpiece of art found from the bargains given at Savers.

For Roscio, the artist’s intention to create something new out of discarded waste is key.

A display of nine washing tubs attached to the gallery wall in rows of three encourages viewers to consider what Dowd called the life marks on the items they hold an old radiator, an ammo box and a container of pure and crude linseed oil.

Dowd doesn’t need pastels or oil paints to conjure up his world. Visitors should just look in its sinks.

Art from the Danforth Permanent Collection

To further explore the dazzling variety of art found, Roscio has selected more than a dozen pieces from Danforth’s permanent collection to display in the main hallway.

Some, like Cameron Shaw’s Untitled Bibliography Box with a barely readable page of cramped writing displayed in a wooden box beneath five bottles of black liquid are just too strange to ignore.

Leslie Starobin’s still life montage I Love You Still, Judy, which includes the 1967 love letter from Vietnam Navy veteran John McEntegart to his future wife is painfully poignant.

Monet’s water lilies are immortal. Jim Eng’s Scrap Cow looks like it was made from an old light bulb and they both live in museums. So the!

IF YOU ARE GOING TO:

WHAT: Three exhibitions: “The Way Things Go”, “Found and Gifted” and “Indigenous Voices in Contemporary Art”

WHEN: Until March 6, 2022

O: Danforth Museum of Art at Framingham State University, 14 Vernon St., Framingham

ADMISSION: $ 7 adults; $ 6 for seniors (65+) and residents of Framingham; $ 5 students; free for 13 years old and under

CONTACT: 508-215-5110; [email protected]