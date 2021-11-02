Fallen Hollywood Officer at Memorial Service – NBC 6 South Florida

Law enforcement in South Florida and across the country gathered on Monday to honor the life of a Hollywood Police Department officer killed in the line of duty last month.

Officer Yandy Chirino’s funeral procession departed Vista Memorial Gardens Cemetery around 8:30 a.m. Monday, heading to the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise for a 10 a.m. service.

Chirino, 28, spent four years with the Hollywood Police Department and was originally from South Florida.

“Yandy was more than just an officer, he was a true hero,” Hollywood Police Chief Christoper O’Brien said at the memorial service. “He sacrificed his life to protect his community.

Chirino received several commendations during his time in the department, including an Officer of the Month of Honor.

“Rest in peace, brother, we’ll take him from here,” O’Brien said, swearing to Chirino’s relatives that the department will always honor the young officer’s legacy.

Chelsea Howell, Chirino’s girlfriend for two and a half years, remembers meeting Chirino for the first time on a night shift at Memorial Regional Hospital, where she works as a nurse.

“He was working on a detail the night I met him, and was dealing with a Baker Act who was my patient. He said to him, ‘Brother, calm down, she’s your nurse, she’s the most beautiful girl here, ‘”Howell recalls.

Howell remembered the fallen Hollywood cop as someone with great humor, strength and someone who risked his life every day for the good of the community.

“I loved you then, I love you now, I have always loved you and I will always love you,” she said. “I will love you forever, Yandy Chirino.”

Monday’s service was followed by a full honors presentation, including a riderless horse, a gun volley, the playing of “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe, a final radio call, a flyby and the folding of a American flag, police officials said.

After the service, the motorcade traveled to Hollywood to make brief stops at Memorial Regional Hospital, where Chirino died, and the Hollywood Police Department, then Miami Lakes to be buried at Vista Memorial Cemetery. Gardens.

It’s very difficult, even though we didn’t know him personally, but as a brother in law enforcement we are all brothers, said Lee Milstein, president of Blue Knights Florida Chapter 4.

Jovany Coronado speaks at the event honoring the shot dead Hollywood police officer in October.

Let the family know that there is a family not only locally but across the country, Sgt. said John McFarland of the NYPD.

McFarland is also part of the Brotherhood for the Fallen, an organization that helps families of deceased officers in the line of duty.

We are all feeling these deaths… even after we are all gone and returned home, there is a support network, McFarland said.

Chirino was shot dead in an altercation with 18-year-old Jason Banegas after responding to a call regarding a suspicious incident on October 17.

Banegas faces felony, armed robbery, assault and battery to law enforcement officer, concealed firearm violation, gun theft and assault. resistance to arrest with violence. He is being held without bail.

During the bail court hearing, a prosecutor said Banegas was released from jail about 30 days ago and is currently on juvenile probation outside of Miami-Dade for burglary, trespassing and possession of cocaine.

Residents in the neighborhood where the shooting took place said they saw Banegas cycling through the neighborhood trying to open car doors shortly before the altercation.

When Chirino responded to the neighborhood, Banegas “knowingly, willfully and violently fought and resisted” Chirino while Banegas was in possession of the gun he unloaded, hitting Chirino – who later died at the hospital.

A total of seven Hollywood officers have died in the line of duty since the department was established in 1925.

Banegas’s 17-year-old sister was arrested late last month in connection with the stolen weapon that was allegedly used. She faces charges of theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a criminal or offender.

Chirino is the first Hollywood officer to be killed in the line of duty since November 2008, when Officer Alex Del Rio was killed in a car crash. The last Hollywood cop to be shot while on duty was Officer Frankie Shivers, who died on September 6, 1982.

