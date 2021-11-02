Chris Pratt to star Garfield in new animated feature – the Hollywood Reporter





Chris Pratt will be voicing the lasagna-loving and hate Monday cartoon feline Garfield in a new animated film. Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson’s Alcon Entertainment is behind the new Garfield, which has been picked up for a worldwide release (excluding China) by Sony Pictures. The screenplay, written by Oscar nominee David Reynolds (The world of Nemo), is directed by Mark Dindal (Little chicken), the duo having already worked together on Disney’s The Emperor’s New Routine. Created by Jim Davis, Garfield first appeared in comic book sections in 1978, with the lazy orange tabby cat often causing trouble for Jon Arbuckle, his human owner, and lovable housekeeping dog Odie. Garfield, which debuted in 41 newspapers, currently holds the record for the most widely circulated comic in the world. Alcon has acquired the rights to Davis, who will serve as executive producer on the film along with Amuse’s Bridget McMeel and Craig Sost. John Cohen and Steven P. Wegner produce alongside Kosove and Johnson. DNEG Animation, who recently worked in the animated feature film Ron went wrong, will animate and produce the film. DNEG CEO Namit Malhotra and President Tom Jacomb are both producers. Garfield has already appeared on the big screen in a live-action / animated hybrid Garfield in 2004 and its sequel, the years 2006 Garfield: A tail of two kittens. In these films, both produced by 20th Century Fox, Bill Murray voiced the titular cat. Pratt’s vocal work includes the Lego Movie movies and Pixar Forward as well as the next Super Mario Bros. animated feature film from Universal and Nintendo, in which he will voice Mario. The actor, replaced by UTA, Rise Management and Sloane Offer, was recently seen in Amazon’s sci-fi feature. The war of tomorrow and is set to return in theaters in June with Jurassic World: Dominion. Reynolds, who began his career writing for Late night with Conan O’Brien, is replaced by Gersh.

