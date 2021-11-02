Ruthe Stein interviewed 100 Hollywood legends and has no secrets

Ruthe Stein recalls a melancholy first interview with a celebrity, while still a student at Northwestern University near Chicago.

She sat down with former movie legend Pat OBrien, who once had the same billing as James Cagney in Angels with dirty faces, but in 1967 he was doing a theatrical production of Ivanhoe with his wife.

He explained how his great career had gone, Stein said. I had a little yellowish eyesight when I was quite young, around 20 years old. I understood very early on that not everything that sparkles on the screen is eternal.

Stein took this fascinated but never impressed point of view throughout her 36-year career at the San Francisco Chronicle, always happier to write about what personally interested her than anything the movie actors were promoting. . The result was a few awkward moments once she was kicked out of a Ben Affleck panel for asking about one of Jennifer and a very entertaining book, Sitting Down With the Stars: Interviews With 100 Hollywood Legends. , released Tuesday, November 2 from Grizzly Peak Press.

The book isn’t just a reissue of its chronicles, and it’s not revealing either. It’s both a memoir and a celebrity interviewing ways of doing things, explaining in the PS annotations at the end of each encounter what she feels in retrospect and what she has learned.

Stein got a diet of movies from her mom, which took her to sex comedy The moon is blue when she was still in elementary school. His 8th grade college yearbook prophecy was that the shed was growing to be a gossip columnist. She loved theaters and celebrated the end of high school and college exams by going to the movies.

She landed a postgraduate stint writing for Ebony and Jet magazines, she was both the only white writer and the only woman on the staff, mingling with black actors and musicians including James Earl Jones and Sammy Davis Jr. Stein joined The Chronicle in 1970.

Stein had other jobs at The Chronicle, including writing a widely distributed singles column, First Person Singular, which led to a book. But she settled down as a film writer and later film editor, bolstering a career that spanned four generations of stars, from Cary Grant and Fay Wray to Tom Hanks and Matt Damon, at 25. TimothyChalamet.

They’re all in the book, which Stein didn’t intend to write. After leaving The Chronicle in early 2007, she moved on to teach at the Fromm Institute at the University of San Francisco and founded and co-directs the Mainly British Film Festival in San Francisco.

I have to thank COVID for (the book). That’s about the only good thing that came out of it, she says. We had to cancel the festival, I didn’t want to teach digitally, and I ended up with all this time.

The book goes pretty much chronologically, separated into chapters including Hollywood Royalty, Matinee Idols and later The Next Generation. She ends the book with a chapter Farewell Too Soon, about deceased actors, including Robin Williams of San Francisco, whom Stein has interviewed on several occasions. She remembers him as the opposite of most actors, who rarely strike up a conversation outside of the prescribed narrow interview window.

But it’s not Robin Williams, Stein writes in the book. He was a mensch, someone who was nice to the waiters, the gofers and, yes, even the press.

Most of his interviews were at least good, and even the most tense were often less controversial than you might think. Stein writes that Jessica Lange and PenlopeCruz said, I can’t believe you were asking this question when she asked, in separate interviews, about Langes’ loyalty to her husband, Sam Shepard (this appeared in a previous interview), and if Cruz was pregnant. Yet, Stein notes, the two actresses answered these questions completely.

When Stein asked actress Mia Farrow about Woody Allen after she was told not to, and the publicist called her boss to tell her she broke the rules and should being fired, its editor, she said, was elated.

At first I thought it was the worst thing that could happen if I asked these questions, says Stein. Once it did. Ben Affleck’s folks threw me out of the room, because I dared to ask him about one of his Jennifer, and I can’t even remember which one it was.

She can now laugh at the thorniest interviews, including a controversial discussion with Kirk Douglas on the very day The Chronicle published her first book, Dance With the Devil. And she once broke up a fight between a photographer from Chronicle and a combative Tony Curtis, who was upset by a camera angle.

There are times in the book when Stein seems to be asking the same tough questions about herself. Any review of Sitting Down With the Stars must include her avowed attraction to Jerry Lewis, whom she interviewed in 1996 on the website of his telethon on muscular dystrophy.

My wording was much stronger when I first put it in, Stein laughs. My husband got the first read on everything. He said, ‘You have to temper it. People will think that you are crazy and that you have completely lost your mind ‘

” What can I say ? When I watched him do that marathon, and the way he walked and controlled himself. He just did it for me.

She pauses.

“I mean, not literally

Stein is especially amused to be on the other end of a press tour. She has upcoming events in San Francisco including at the Vogue theater on November 13, Mannys on November 16 and the Rafael Film Center in Marin on November 18. The free Vogue event is tied to the Mostly British Film Festival, and Stein will talk about his celebrity interviews with British stars Emma Thompson, Anthony Hopkins and Hugh Grant ahead of the Howards End screening at 11 a.m. and Maurice’s at 2 p.m.

She insists, however, that as an adult she never wanted to be a star.

I never had those moments. I never wanted or thought about it, says Stein. The level of notoriety I had as a Chronicle reporter, I’ve never needed more. I like to write. I always felt I was where I should be.

“Sitting with the stars: interviews with 100 Hollywood legends”

Ruthe stein

(Grizzly Peak Press, 291 pages, $ 21.95)

Author Events

