Griffin returns to Amsterdam Mohawks for 2022 season





AMSTERDAM It’s official. The Amsterdam Mohawks announced Monday that Keith Griffin will return for another season with the franchise in 2022. Coach Griff’s return is always our top priority during the offseason. He coaches the players all summer and keeps them at a higher level that ultimately makes them return to their colleges as top players, Mohawks president Brian Spagnola said in a press release on Monday. Amsterdam is like my second home and I’m excited to be back in 2022. You can’t find more passionate fans anywhere and I always tell the players that we want to win for them. We will do our best to continue bringing a championship product to Amsterdam, Griffin said. Since their debut with the Mohawks, the Griffins teams have produced a 436-175 record. Last season, the Mohawks lost in the PGCBL Championship Series to conclude a campaign that saw Griffin claim his coaching career 1,100th victory. Along with Amsterdam, the Griffins’ teams won the league championships in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2019. Griffin became a head coach at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Fla., In 1980, and spent a decade in this program. Griffin then spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at the college level before 13 seasons as a head coach at the junior college level, split between Jefferson Davis Community College where he won an NJCAA Division II national championship in 1998 and Okaloosa-Walton College. The Mohawk press release regarding Griffin noted that the 2022 PGCBL schedule will be released soon with an opening slated for the first week of June. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Sports

