How Daniel Crame Created A Top List For Fun Talent And Got A Studio Contract – The Hollywood Reporter





One of the forces shaping the next generation of comedy is a guy barely out of college: Daniel Cramer, 25, whose monthly Rising Comedy Talent Bulletin asks Hollywood bigwigs to check their boxes. reception to see where the next big hit might come from. The “Cramer Comedy Newsletter” is sent to around 1,000 executives, producers, agents and managers, highlighting young talents on the stand-up scene and on social media. “The idea that no one had done this before is mind boggling,” says Jimmy Miller, a seasoned comedy director who has spearheaded the careers of Will Ferrell and Judd Apatow. “He created something out of nothing. And he has the potential to become a true unmistakable voice. “ Some of those highlighted in Cramer’s newsletter, like Hannah Crane and Dylan McKeever, have found representation, while others, like London Hughes, are now teaming up with producers to develop film or pilot projects. Meanwhile, Cramer has become one of the youngest studio producers in town when, earlier this year, Sony recruited him in a global deal that sees him incubate emerging talent and lead comedic roundtables for the studio. Daniel Cramer

Courtesy of Daniel Cramer / Sony Pictures Cramer, who grew up in Orange County and is the child of parents teaching neuroscience, describes himself as a kid comedy fan who had an autographed picture of Mel Brooks on his wall and used to hang out sneak in to see the Upright Citizens Brigade shows on weekends in LA While at Oberlin College he got a job as a comedy delivery boy for school which took him to nightclubs in Chicago and New York. With a budget of just four figures, he had to go deep to find acts that would satisfy college audiences without breaking his meager bank. He booked up rising comics like Sarah Sherman and Langston Kerman, and that introduced him to tour agents, who gave him an overview of the business. The booking work led to an internship at UTA, followed by a floating assistant position at Sony, where he started a rudimentary list of comedians as “a way to impress executives and be useful to everyone. world, ”he said. Its popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic as it went from being a simple live-action comedy writing every month to a content aggregator of shorts, Instagram sketches, and character videos. “It’s a quick way to meet 20 new people you’ve never seen before,” says Allysa Mahler, partner and co-leader of WME’s Comedy Crossover group, who signed off on some of the newsletter’s findings. “We trust Daniel’s taste.” Cramer is already developing several projects, including a feature film with the rising comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy to which Ferrell is attached to the production of the star and Miller. “I’ve got the whiplash,” Cramer says. “I never thought that following my passion and being a comedy nerd could actually lead to this job.” This story first appeared in the October 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

