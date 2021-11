Spencer: Kristen Stewart talks about Diana and her own Hollywood ghosts

Cinematographer Claire Mathons’ camera focuses on Stewart’s face in moments like these, while the royals are just background blurs unless the Princess is urge to concentrate. It’s a portrait of a trapped woman and it almost feels like Larran is trying to force us to look inside her; it is an extremely uncomfortable place. Jonny Greenwoods’ oppressive score is a big part of that discomfort. From syncopated jazz indicating Diana’s confused state of mind to a noisy string quartet during a fantastical sequence where Diana imagines eating the pearls from the necklace Charles gave her, the music is used as an effective assault on a another device to show how trapped and locked in her own head she is. She is. Spencer is also repetitive, on purpose. The film follows three days of carefully orchestrated activities. On the surface, her dresses, her photographs, her ceremony, her ritual, a united family, but behind the scenes Diana’s life is not hers. She is constantly watched, has no friends to talk to other than some of the staff, and manages this through binge eating and purging, self-harm, mania and depression. The only moments of respite are moments ripped off with her children who clearly love their mother but are torn apart by responsibility for the life they were born into. The Larrans movie as stated at the start is a fable, not just a biopic, and so there are moments that have a sense of whimsy about them: Diana sneaking around and dressing a scarecrow in one of her royal outfits in her house childhood, for example, or a fairytale ending that comes with the weight of knowing what will happen to Diana. The film is also not overly concerned with some of the specific details of Diana’s life. Camilla Parker Bowles is a peripheral presence, and Diana is devastated when she learns that Charles has given her the same gift of pearls as Diana. But his interactions with family are minimal. They treat it as a liability, a volatile livewire that must be managed for the reputation of the status quo. Diana feels most herself the most with the staff. Sean Harris as Chef Darren is a sympathetic ally who cannot make a difference for Diana but can at least offer her his honesty. Diana’s dresser, Maggie, appears to be the closest to a true friend, while Timothy Spalls, Major Alistar Gregory, tasked with keeping an eye on the Princess, is a constant kidnapper and a threat in the background.

