Filming of Rust’s Set Confusing, Not Surprising, Says Former Hollywood Crew Fixer: Perhaps His Cynicism

Since the investigation into the death of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a gunshot fired by actor Alec Baldwin , also left director Joel Souza hurt, safety on set or in this case, an alleged lack of it has remained a supreme talking point in Hollywood.

Fox News met writer, filmmaker and professor at Santa Fe Community College Milton Riess, who has worked on nearly 300 film and television productions over his 40 years in the industry. He also runs the college film program, which rivals those in the smartest universities and sees many of his students land jobs as certified production team members in the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE ) in half the time thanks to its long but rigorous hands-on approach to security and the overall production process of film projects.

In one of Riess’ many roles in the acting and crew world, he worked as a Hollywood production “repairman” undercover in various mature productions with attrition which included high turnover in the cast. team who quit or were unhappy in some way or another and reported to showrunners or networks on any suggestions they needed to change morale and solve their team’s issues.

Fox News attended Riess’s screenwriting class, where his students participated in a reading table from one of his TV series, which has seen five revisions since 2004 and at one point had been chosen by a network but ultimately ended up going through followed the path of countless others and never saw the light of day.

HILARIA BALDWIN DRIVING ALEC IN SKI TOWN AFTER FATAL RUST PULLOUT: LIVE UPDATES

ironically, he’s still hopeful for the title and admitted point blank in front of his class that he had already made a cardinal error in a pitch meeting, which was immediately cut short after declining a suggestion from financiers. potential to transform the project. in an animated series for children.

“Never take options away from investors who make decisions based on their willingness to work with you for the next five to ten years,” he told an echo production soundstage housing only 11 students. , a few were absent that evening.

ARMOR BRINGS BLAME OF ALEC BALDWIN SHOOTING INCIDENT TO PRODUCERS: LIVE UPDATES

While Riess said he exhaled earnestly at the news of the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust,” he lamented that the tragic incident “did not really surprise [him]. “

“It may be cynicism,” he questioned. “It shocked me. I was depressed. I was pissed off but really, in the end, it didn’t surprise me.”

The film’s gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for the safety and handling of guns on set and was one of the very few people who handled the gun before Baldwin unloaded it on set Last Thursday – said she had pushed the Baldwin-produced film to safety meetings but was pushed back at every turn.

Gutierrez Reed, in a statement made through his attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence which was provided to Fox News, blamed the rushed conditions on the low budget set for the tragic accident. She also disputed rumors that the crew used live ammunition to train at the target and denied responsibility for two shocks that had previously occurred.

SHOOTING OF “RUST” FILM: DEPUTIES CONFISCENCE MORE WEAPONS AND AMMUNITION FROM THE SET

“Safety is Hannah’s number one priority on the set,” her lawyers said. “In the end, this set would never have been compromised if the live ammunition had not been introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live ammunition comes from.”

The statement notes that Gutierrez Reed continues to claim that she has never witnessed live ammunition used in any of the firearms she handled for the movie “Rust.” Lawyers also noted that it would not allow the use of live ammunition under any circumstances.

Riess, a life-time producer from Tinseltown-turned-professor who moved to Santa Fe eight years ago after leaving the company, believes the overall standard of safety on production sets has weakened in the years since he took over. worked as an assistant gunsmith on film projects early in his career and “had to undergo two weeks of serious military style training for implicit firearm safety”.

“We have worked with every actor who has handled the weapon and taught and showed them exactly what it is and what it does. be careful, ”Riess explained. “And because we had automatic machine guns, we had to have policemen there every day.”

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF ALEC BALDWIN’S “RUST” ADMITS WEAPONS SAFETY MISTAKES AND REVEALED RESEARCH MANDATE

“We had to put everything in a portable locker that had wheels but it was locked and no one had access to it. I mean, I didn’t even have access to it and it was the props master who was the only person. who had access to that, ”he added. “And the machine guns had to be taken to the police station every night and registered and the next morning or the next time we picked them up, the guns had to be signed and driven for it to be that bad.”

The instructor also took some shade with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department’s explanation of the amount of ammunition that was allegedly discovered after the shooting which, in addition to bullets fired by medics from the director’s shoulder Souzas, included a mix of whites, round models and what appeared to be live rounds.

“I wish the sheriff explained it a little differently,” Riess said. “I thought he wasn’t careless, but his word choice could have been better chosen when he said they found 500 rounds. Immediately everyone thinks 500 rounds of bullets. I know what that is. people are going to remember that first, they hear the 500 blows and they don’t hear anything else after that. That’s a problem. “

Riess said he found reports of an alleged lack of security “puzzling” to say the least given the overarching importance of general gun safety, but of even greater importance. given the scope of “rust” being a western where suspected gunshots would likely be in play. indeed.

RUST SHOOTING ALEC BALDWIN: HOLLYWOOD ARMS ARMOR EXPLAINS THE GUN IN QUESTION

“There has always been a small budget and reckless production,” he said. “Hiring the right person is going to cost a little more, but think about preventing an accident, half of what cinema is or the world of the film crew is to watch a script, to see what can go wrong and then prevent this. “

Concept reduced to the essentials, Riess said to consider cinema and television production as a “factory” to create projects and understand that “every factory has accidents”.

“I don’t care what product you produce, I don’t care if it’s a light bulb, a car or a movie, it’s a product,” he explained. “Every industry has accidents and in order to remove that from the equation as best you can, you start every day safe, you work safe, and you end it safe every day.”

Still, Riess maintains that everyone on a production set is responsible for each other, and ultimately the associate director of projects who for “Rust” was first assistant director Dave Halls should be at the helm to make sure everything. the world is safe at all times. .

“RUST” ROTATING TO THE LEFT OF THE PREMISES OF THE FILM “ROLLING THE EYES” WITH THE PRESUMED LACK OF SECURITY MEASURES: “JUST UNPREDICTABLE”

“Yes, you take half an hour, 40 minutes, usually no more than an hour to really explain to everyone what the protocol is if we are shooting in an aurora or the bed of a river if there is a flash flood this is our way out, leave this and take that, etc., ”Riess insisted.

“It’s necessary for a crew and even sometimes a cast to go into a big circle of kumbaya and just say, ‘OK, guys, this is what we’re up against, they brought this doctor onto the set. if it’s the first day doing what and if you have any questions talk to that person it’s craft services etc. ”he continued. in concern? It’s a matter of security. “

“There are ways to cut corners and but you don’t cut that one,” he added. “And again, if you don’t have the money, then maybe you should reduce your production to match the money you have.”

ALEC BALDWINS ‘ROLE AS A PRODUCER ON RUST COULD PLAY A KEY ROLE IN THE FILMING INVESTIGATION: FORMER FILMMAKER

Production on the film was halted until the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office completed an investigation into the incident.