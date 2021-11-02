New movie set in Baton Rouge, False River announces the return of “Hollywood South”

NEW ROUTES – “Hollywood South” is back in business, as a new film set in False River and Baton Rouge makes its debut.

“Heart of Champions”, starring Michael Shannon, was released this weekend. Cornell Dukes, Mayor of New Roads, said he was impressed by the film’s message to young people.

“Work as a team, take pride in yourself and enjoy leadership. Because leadership isn’t always fun, but it’s ultimately beneficial,” said Dukes.

Dukes believes the film, which depicts a fictional college rowing team plunging into turmoil and constant team-mate fights, speaks directly to the rise in juvenile crime across the country.

“There’s a lot of violence among teenagers, but what this movie does is take this river and bring everyone together. It talks about unity. It talks about leadership. It talks about working out. All the things we need here in our country today to help end some of the violence that we see, ”Dukes said.

The film, shot in late 2019 at the start of the pandemic, has already helped boost tourism in the city. Parts of the production also took place on the LSU campus.

The mayor has been tight-lipped on the details, but said he looked forward to more film projects coming to the area.