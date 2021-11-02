Is dating Pete Davidson a Hollywood rite of passage?





Kim Kardashian was photography holding Pete Davidson’s hand on Friday as he rode a roller coaster at Knotts Scary Farm in California, and now the world is wondering: is the comedian and writer of BDE Kardashians bounce back from divorce from Kanye West? Did sparks fly when Kardashian recently hosted Saturday Night Live and kissed Davidson in a sketch on the theme of Aladdin? hosts SNL a ramp to hang out with Davidson, who also met his eventual ex-fiancée Ariana Grande when she hosted in 2018? But above all: has getting closer to Davidson become a rite of passage for Hollywood women of all ages and from all walks of life? It’s a rhetorical question. For everything, there is a season: a time to be born, a time to die, and a time, obviously, to date Pete Davidson. The comic is the Kevin Bacon of the beautiful; the Venn diagram in which Kardashian rides Bridgerton star Phoebe Dyvenor. (Wasn’t it yesterday that they were racing at Wimbledon?) There were, of course, others: Davidson made Kate Beckinsale famous in a hockey game in 2019, much to the entertainment Internet and the horror of Antony Porowski. There was her whirlwind engagement to Grande in 2018, including matching cloud tattoos on their fingers; a four-year relationship with writer Cazzie David before that. And God keep us from forgetting a handful of fleeting but also documented moments with the It girls Margaret Qualley, whom he accompanied to the Venice Film Festival in 2019, and the model Kaia Gerber, with whom he held hands in Miami. (also in 2019). Historically, dating Davidson has been a short but sweet affair. He is almost as well known for speaking favorably about his exes as he is for being well endowed. According to People, Davidson and Kardashian are just hanging out friends. (In another Six Degree Moment, Davidson gets to know Kourtney Kardashian’s new fiancé, Travis Barker, through their mutual friend, Machine Gun Kelly, and Kourtney and Travis accompanied Kim and Pete on their roller coaster ride. ) But should they decide to handcuff in the fall to the winter, it will likely end on a perfectly friendly note. VogueFavorites

